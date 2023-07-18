BURLINGTON, Ontario — Anaergia Inc. (TSX: ANRG) today announced it has been selected as the Energy Recovery Contractor for a new system that will produce renewable power from wastewater sludge at the East County Advanced Water Purification (East County AWP) facility now under construction in Santee, California. Anaergia anticipates the Energy Recovery project will also eventually digest food waste along with the wastewater sludge. Anaergia is expected to design and build the waste-to-renewable energy facility and provide long-term operations and maintenance after commissioning. Read More