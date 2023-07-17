This is a list of concerts we are attending, wishing we could attend, or thinking about attending between July 17 and July 123, 2023. For more of what’s happening around Toronto, visit our calendar here.

Toronto Summer Music/Jonathan Crow/Philip Chiu

Monday July 17 at 7:30 p.m. Walter Hall. $26+ (under 35 $20+, seniors $21+)

The TSM artistic director is joined by pianist Philip Chiu for a program comprising Brahms’s Violin Sonata Op. 78, Strauss’s underrated Violin Sonata Op. 18 and works by U of T alumni Kevin Lau (If Life Were a Mirror…) and Alice Hong (…for not all is lost). Quotations aplenty are promised. Info here.

Toronto Summer Music/Isidore String Quartet

Wednesday July 19 at 7:30 p.m. Walter Hall. $26+ (under 35 $20+, seniors $21+)

The 2022 winners of the Banff International String Quartet Competition make their Toronto debut with selections from Bach’s Art of Fugue, Beethoven’s Quartet Op. 132, Aida Shirazi’s Umbra and Dinuk Wijeratne’s Disappearance of Lisa Gherardini (this last being a “musical escapade” based on the theft of the Mona Lisa). Info here.

Festival of the Sound/Marc-André Hamelin/Penderecki String Quartet

Thursday July 20 at 7:30 p.m. Charles Stockey Centre, Parry Sound ON. $67

The Canadian virtuoso plays Nocturnes and Barcarolles by Fauré and his own Suite à l’ancienne before joining the Penderecki foursome in Brahms’s surefire Piano Quintet Op. 34. Info here.

Westben/Janina Fialkowska

Saturday July 22 at 2 p.m. The Barn (Campbellford, ON). $65 (seniors $63, under 30 $30, under 18 $5)

The based-in-Bavaria Canadian pianist makes a summer stop at the rural festival two hours east of Toronto. Info here.

Toronto Summer Music/Brahms and Kodály

Saturday July 22 at 7:30 p.m. Walter Hall. $20

Academy players (with a couple of ringers) apply themselves to Brahms’s Piano Trio Op. 101 and String Sextet Op. 36. In between: Kodály’s Serenade for Two Violins and Viola, Op. 12. Info here.

