The National Youth Orchestra of Canada (NYO Canada) is set to kick off a tour of eastern Canada, with stops in Ontario, Québec, and the Maritime provinces. It will be the first time the NYO has visited Canada’s East Coast in six years.

The Aurora tour begins Friday, July 14 in Kingston, Ontario, heads east, and then loops back to a grand finale on August 2 in Toronto’s Koerner Hall. This year, the NYO Canada has adopted an across the board PWYC policy to keep ticket prices accessible to all.

Conductor Sascha Goetzel posted his reaction to the tour on social media. “Absolutely thrilled making music again with Canada’s finest young musicians.”

The NYO Canada

The current iteration of NYO Canada is 83 musicians strong. Historically, the organization has served as a training ground for tomorrow’s working orchestral musicians, and a significant percentage of grads now occupy seats in orchestras in Canada, North America and well beyond.

Conductor Sascha Goetzel leads the orchestra on tour, and the programmes will include work by SOCAN emerging composer Kalen Smith (a World Premiere) and the late Canadian composer Jocelyn Morlock, as well as beloved classics from the repertoire. Violinist Tiffany Yeung, this year’s Michael Measures first prize winner, will be the soloist for the Brahm concerto.

Here’s a quick look at the programme, which will fluctuate by location as the tour proceeds.

Kingston, ON (July 14)

Brahms, J — Violin Concerto in D Major, op. 77

Morlock, J — My Name is Amanda Todd

Mussorgsky/Ravel — Pictures at an Exhibition

Mont Laurier, QC (July 16)

Rossini, G — William Tell Overture

Ridout, G — Fall Fair

Ravel, M — Ma Mère l’Oye – Apothéose: Le Jardin féerique

Mendelssohn, F — Midsummer Nights Dream (Overture, Nocturne, Scherzo)

Kreisler, F — Viennese Rhapsodic Fantasia Rapsodic Fantasietta

Bizet, G — Farandole from L’Arlésienne

Brahms, J — Hungarian Dances No 5

Strauss Jr, J — Unter Donner und Blitz (Polka Schnell)

Québec City, QC (July 18)

Brahms, J — Violin Concerto in D Major, op. 77

Smith, K — Glacial Titan

Mussorgsky/Ravel — Pictures at an Exhibition

Charlottetown, PEI (July 23)

Morlock, J — My Name is Amanda Todd

Smith, K — Glacial Titan

Ridout, G — Fall Fair

Bizet, G — Farandole from L’Arlésienne

Rossini, G — William Tell Overture

Brahms, J — Hungarian Dances No 5

Mussorgsky/Ravel — Pictures at an Exhibition

Halifax, NS (July 26)

Brahms, J — Violin Concerto in D Major, op. 77

Morlock, J — My Name is Amanda Todd

Mussorgsky/Ravel — Pictures at an Exhibition

Saint John, NB (July 29)

Morlock, J — My Name is Amanda Todd

Smith, K — Glacial Titan

Ridout, G — Fall Fair

Bizet, G — Farandole from L’Arlésienne

Rossini, G — William Tell Overture

Brahms, J — Hungarian Dances No 5

Mussorgsky/Ravel — Pictures at an Exhibition

Toronto, ON (August 2)

Brahms, J — Violin Concerto in D Major, op. 77

Smith, K — Glacial Titan

Mussorgsky/Ravel — Pictures at an Exhibition

There’s nothing quite like the musical enthusiasm that can be generated with such a large ensemble of young musicians. Tickets and information available [HERE].

