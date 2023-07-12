Against the Grain Theatre (AtG) has announced the upcoming departure of Founder and Artistic Director Joel Ivany. Ivany has made the decision to step down after leading the groundbreaking arts organization for 13 years.

The decision comes after a successful first season back after the pandemic restrictions to live performance. AtG’s Bluebeard’s Castle was nominated for seven Dora Awards, and won three (including Outstanding Opera Production) recently.

He talks about the decision in a statement.

“This decision to leave AtG was the hardest of my career. My next chapter of life requires more attention to my family, for renewed creativity and my own mental health. Since 2010, our team at AtG has passionately poured ourselves into this company to make a mark, and to create a space where we could produce work that spoke to us and our communities,” remarked Joel Ivany on his journey with the company. “On a personal level, being a part of AtG has fulfilled my artistic dreams. Together over the last decade and half, with help from hundreds of artists and thousands of engaged opera fans, we hoped to transform our feisty little company into something that would strengthen the artistic landscape in Canada. I believe we’ve accomplished that. Now, I’m excited to see all the new and exciting ways that AtG will evolve the nature and perception of what opera and vocal works can be in the years ahead.”

Ivany’s Legacy

AtG’s contributions to Canada’s operatic environment are noteworthy. The company has worked to redefine opera and vocal performance, and make it more accessible to diverse audiences. His accomplishments include:

Collaborating on the renewed opera program at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity;

Collaborative productions with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, Crow’s Theatre, the Ottawa International Chamber Festival, Rockport Chamber Music Festival and Opera Columbus;

AtG was the Inaugural Company in Residence at the Canadian Opera Company;

AtG, in partnership with CBC Arts, presented the first live-streamed professional opera production in Canadian history.

“Joel’s legacy at AtG is immense: multiple new and re-imagined productions resulting in nine (9) Dora Awards and thirty-two (32) nominations, four (4) album releases, two (2) JUNO award nominations, two (2) Canadian Screen Award nominations, and the inaugural OPERA America Award for Digital Excellence. In addition, he has seen Opera Pubs established in three (3) provinces, a national tour which included the first live opera produced in the Yukon since 1903, and introduced new audiences to opera, including more than 200,000 through our digital productions including Messiah/Complex,” said AtG General Director Robin Whiffen. “He has also nurtured the careers of many emerging artists across Canada, and the Canadian opera sector is stronger because of what he has built. Joining Joel on this journey at AtG has been, and will continue to be, a career highlight.”

The company currently has two upcoming seasons programmed, including new commissions in different stages of development:

An operatic adaptation of Thomas King’s Indians on Vacation by composer Ian Cusson and librettist Royce Vavrek (co-commission with Edmonton Opera); t

Identity: A Song Cycle by composer Dinuk Wijeratne, poet Shauntey Grant and baritone Elliot Madore;

A new version of L’histoire du Soldat (A Soldier’s Tale) by Igor Stravinsky with a new libretto by Titilope Sonuga (co-commission with the Art of Time Ensemble);

The Mozart murder-mystery No One’s Safe by composer Nicole Lizée.

Ivany’s tenure as Artistic Director will continue officially until August 12, 2023. He will also direct upcoming productions, including Identity: A Song Cycle, and will serve as a consultant during the transition period. He will continue in his roles as Artistic Director of Edmonton Opera and the Opera in the 21st Century program at the Banff Centre for Arts & Creativity.

From now until he leaves, and in the interim, General Director Robin Whiffen will step into the role at AtG, and the Board of Directors will announce plans to search for Ivany’s successor over the next few months.

We wish Joel Ivany and AtG all the best in their future adventures.

