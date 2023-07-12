Ottawa Chamberfest is back to bring enchanting, entertaining and thought-provoking artists to the nation’s capital from July 20 to August 3, 2023.

The line-up includes local artists and festival favourites, along with acknowledged masters, and emerging Canadian and international stars. Here’s a look at some of the details.

The Concerts

Signature Series

These concerts feature large-scale collaborations between world-renowned musicians.

James Ehnes & NACO: Bach Concerti (Thursday, July 20)

The Grammy Award-winning violinist and longtime friend of the Fest opens Chamberfest in a program of Bach’s violin concertos, with fellow soloists including Luc Beauséjour (harpsichord), Joanna G’froerer (flute), and Chip Hamann (oboe), along with the National Arts Centre Orchestra under Alexander Shelley.

Sarah Slean & Ironwood Quartet (Sunday, July 23)

four-time JUNO- and two-time GEMINI-nominated artist and composer Sarah Slean is joined by the Ironwood Quartet (violinists Jessica Linnebach and Emily Kruspe, cellist Rachel Mercer, and Chamberfest’s Artistic Director and violinist/violist Carissa Klopoushak) in a concert of Sarah’s original compositions, along with the world premiere of three new works for voice, piano, and string quartet.

Gryphon Trio @30 (Thursday, July 27)

The renowned trio celebrates 30 years of music with a program that includes selections taken from Haydn’s Trio in C major, Dvorak’s famous Dumky Trio, and Ukrainian composer Skoryk’s Melody, along with work by Ottawa’s Kelly-Marie Murphy and Robert Rival, the latter in an Ottawa premiere. The program also includes Schubert’s intimate yet towering Trio in B-flat Major.

Wallis Giunta & Friends (Friday, July 28)

Wallis Giunta is a genuine international superstar with Ottawa roots. The celebrated mezzo will perform a program of Maurice Ravel’s Trois poèmes de Stéphane Mallarmé to Leonard Bernstein to Luciano Berio’s folk song arrangements, with stops at Chausson and Mazzoli along the way. Pianist Hinrigh Alpers adds his interpretations to the mix, along with the Chamberfest Ensemble.

Angela Hewitt: Bach & Mozart Extravaganza! (Monday, July 31)

Ottawa’s own Angela Hewitt returns to Chamberfest to perform with Chamberfest Artists-in-Residence and the Chamberfest Festival Orchestra. They’ll be playing Mozart’s Woodwind Quintet, and Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 5, alongwith Mozart’s Concerto for Three Pianos. Hewitt will be joined by Silvie Cheng and Katherine Dowling for the latter masterpiece.

New Music Now

This miniseries features concerts that celebrate new works and contemporary classical culture.

HATCH (Saturday, July 22)

Continuum Contemporary Music offers the HATCH summer-intensive mentorship program for early-career composers, and the program will include new compositions written and performed by the young artists.

Throwbacks (Wednesday, July 26)

From the first period designated “New Music”, the early 1930, the concert features music by Viennese composers Arnold Schonberg and Anton Webern, including the rarely heard Suite, Op. 29 by Arnold Schoenberg, written for 3 clarinets, violin, viola, cello, and piano.

Mashup (Saturday, July 29)

A program spotlighting 21st century works for strings, experiments for harp and electronics, and new works commissioned by Chamberfest, including Marie Claire Saindon’s Ferme les Yeux, performed by Chamberfest Artist in Residence Nadia Sirota and others.

Marina Kun Series

Supported by Marina Kun (of the Kun Shoulder Rest), this series showcases the best of chamber music today.

Introducing Isidore String Quartet (Friday, July 21)

Hinrich Alpers: The Late Beethoven Piano Sonatas I (Saturday, July 22)

Canadian National Brass Project (Monday, July 24)

Mark Fewer, Jeanie Chung, & Thalea String Quartet (Tuesday, July 25)

Hinrich Alpers: The Late Beethoven Piano Sonatas II (Wednesday, July 26)

Soirée Baroque with Chloe Kim, Melisande McNabney, Cameron Crozman & Michel Angers (Saturday, July 29)

Lafayette Quartet’s Final Bow, featuring James Campbell (Sunday, July 30)

CANTUS: My Journey Yours (Tuesday, August 1)

Introducing Viano Quartet (Wednesday, August 2)

Midday Matinées

These noon hour and early afternoon concerts take place at a variety of Ottawa venues.

Meghan Lindsay & Carson Becke (Friday, July 21 at 12 p.m.)

Introducing Ensemble Obiora (Saturday, July 22 at 12 p.m.)

Introducing Ukrainian pianist Illia Ovcharenko (Sunday, July 23 at 2 p.m.)

Duo Concertante: Sense of a Woman (Monday, July 24 at 12 p.m.)

Space Time Continuo: Pachelbel’s Fugues (Tuesday, July 25 at 12 p.m.)

J.S. Bach’s Long Walk in the Snow: Tom Allen & Friends (Wednesday, July 26 at 12 p.m.)

Constantinople: Da Vinci’s Bridge (Thursday, July 27 at 12 p.m.)

Presenting Trio INK (Friday, July 28 at 12 p.m.)

Parting Wild Horse’s Mane: Ironwood Quartet with Tai Chi forms (Saturday, July 29 at 12 p.m.)

Salon Concert featuring Chamberfest Artists-in-Residence (Wednesday, August 2 at 12 p.m.)

Katherine Dowling: The Elegy Project (Wednesday, August 2 at 12 p.m.)

Wanderlust: Lara Deutsch & Adam Cicchillitti (Thursday, August 3 at 12 p.m.)

Beechwood

These concerts take place in Beechwood Cemetery, in the Sacred Space of its beautiful historic grounds.

Beth Silver & Jenna Richards: The Last of the Romantics (Sunday, July 23)

Beth Silver (cello) and Jenna Richards (piano) are Chamberfest regulars who push the boundaries of chamber music. The Last of the Romantics focuses on music that has melancholic, sensuous and ethereal moods, from Boulanger to Chopin to Villa-Lobos, with traditional Klezmer tunes in the mix.

Guitarist Jason Vieaux (Sunday, July 30)

Grammy-winning artist Jason Vieaux takes the classical guitar to new heights, and has received international acclaim for his performances.

Other Festival Goodies

Along with the concert series, Chamberfest offers audiences

Chamber Chats: The Festival Edition features interactive interviews with musicians online and in person.

Bring the Kids: free concerts at City Hall that will teach the younger set as they entertain.

The Record Centre Series: a casual space where artists can experiment and interact (note that no seating is available).

Livestream concerts from the Carleton Dominion-Chalmers Centre in Ottawa.

The final night’s concert (part of the Marina Kun series) offers Toronto’s punk Slavic dance band the Lemon Bucket Orkestra, Montreal-based classical pianist Philip Chiu, cellist Bryan Cheng, and Ukrainian folk noir duo Balaklava Blues.

