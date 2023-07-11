MONTREAL — Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) (“Lomiko Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to report the results of a successful Beep-Mat prospecting and sampling program recently completed by Breakaway Exploration Management Inc. (“Breakaway”) on the Grenville Graphite Mineral Belt regional claims. The “Grenville” project includes 268 mineral claims covering 15,639 hectares on six blocks in the Laurentian region of Quebec, approximately 200 kilometers northwest of Montréal within a 100 km radius of the Company’s flagship La Loutre graphite project. This is located within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) First Nation’s territory. The KZA First Nation is part of the Algonquin Nation and the KZA traditional territory is situated within the Outaouais and Laurentides regions.​ Read More