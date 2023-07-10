This is a list of concerts we are attending, wishing we could attend, or thinking about attending between July 10 and July 16, 2023. For more of what’s happening around Toronto, visit our calendar here.

Toronto Summer Music/Ana María Martínez

Monday July 10 at 7:30 p.m. Walter Hall. $26+ (under 35 $20+, seniors $21+)

The Puerto Rico-born soprano offers an all-Spanish-language evening including Manuel de Falla’s Siete canciones populares españolas and works by Rodrigo, Turina, Montsalvatge and others. At the piano: Craig Terry. Info here.

Toronto Summer Music/Ironwood Quartet

Tuesday July 11 at 7:30 p.m. Walter Hall. $26+ (under 35 $20+, seniors $21+)

A program of world premieres by Evan Mitchell, Kevin Lau and Alexina Louie, plus R. Murray Schafer’s Quartet No. 6 (“Parting Wild Horse’s Mane”). All these works are accompanied by the movements of Tai Chi masters, with or without swords and spears. Info here.

Toronto Summer Music/Miró Quartet

Friday July 14 at 7:30 p.m. Walter Hall. $26+ (under 35 $20+, seniors $21+)

The mid-career American string quartet performs Haydn (Op. 64 No. 3), Brahms (Quartet No. 1 in C Minor Op. 51 and works by George Walker and Kevin Puts. Info here.

Toronto Summer Music/Mozart and Brahms

Saturday July 15 at 7:30 p.m. Walter Hall. $20

Two masterpieces in G Minor — Mozart’s String Quintet K. 516 and Brahms’s Piano Quartet Op. 25 — frame a selection of art songs. The young performers are drawn from the TSM academy. Info here.

Elora Festival/Music of the North

Sunday July 16 at 7:30 p.m. Gambrel Barn, Elora. $45+ (students $20).

Mark Vuorinen leads the Elora Singers through a tour of “sonic landscapes of the northern climes, with stops in Iceland, Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Canada.” Info here.

#LUDWIGVAN

Get the daily arts news straight to your inbox.

Sign up for the Ludwig van Daily — classical music and opera in five minutes or less HERE.