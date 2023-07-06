(Bloomberg) — Smoke from Canada’s wildfires was to blame for a power-equipment shutdown that briefly led to a grid emergency in New England Wednesday night, along with an accompanying surge for electricity prices.

Heat and smoke from the fires in the Baie James region of Quebec triggered an automated system that shut Hydro-Québec’s Phase-2 line, Lynn St-Laurent, a company spokeswoman, said in an email. The automation works to protect the equipment.

The transmission line is a key conduit for moving hydropower into New England, and its outage pushed the six-state grid stretching from Maine to Connecticut into a low-level emergency for about four hours on the evening of July 5. Spot electricity prices briefly jumped to more than $2,700 a megawatt-hour, or more than 20 times the cost that had been locked in the day-ahead market.

“Our bulk transmission infrastructure has not suffered any damage as a result of the forest fires,” St-Laurent said. The increased intensity and frequency of forest fires in North America, which are tied to climate change, are “a clear reminder that we need to accelerate every effort towards transitioning away from the burning of fossils fuels for electricity generation,” she said.