The Asheville Watchdog has published a series of stories dissecting various issues plaguing downtown. One of the best in the series is from journalist Tom Fiedler, our guest today. His story probes why law enforcement, city officials and nonprofits face such a challenge with the effects of meth and fentanyl addiction. Among other elements of our conversation, Fielder gets to the crux of what he sees as a key roadblock for Asheville—questions of leadership and its state-mandated form of government.