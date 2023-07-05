

Healthy Chocolate Hazelnut Date Balls, inspired by Ferrero Rocher are made with hazelnuts, dates, pumpkin puree, and cocoa powder.

These are so fun! Naturally sweetened date balls are a no-bake sweet snack or dessert made primarily from dates. They’re popular for their simplicity and nutritional value and are easily customizable to personal tastes or dietary requirements. Ferrero Rocher is my favorite which inspired these date balls made with hazelnuts, Medjool dates, pumpkin puree, and cocoa powder to make these healthy, energy-packed, high-fiber treat. I like to keep them in my fridge or freezer for a quick snack on the go. More date ball recipes are Chocolate Brownie Date Balls, Pumpkin Pistachio Energy Balls, and Fudge Snow Balls.

Are energy balls healthy?

These healthy Ferrero Rocher date balls have 2 grams of protein, 3 grams of fiber, and 90 calories. They’re perfect for a quick snack or dessert when you just want a couple of bites of something chocolatey and sweet. Plus, they’re vegan.

Ferrero Rocher Date Ball Ingredients

Ferrero Rocher has a hazelnut in the middle with a Nutella filling (a creamy chocolate hazelnut spread) and a thin wafer shell that’s covered in chocolate and hazelnut pieces. Here’s what’s in my easy Ferrero Rocher date ball recipe:

I used the hazelnuts three ways – a whole nut in the middle, finely ground hazelnuts in the date mixture, and coarsely chopped ones on the outside. Dates: Medjool dates are my favorite, which are sweeter and bigger than regular dates, also called Deglet Noor dates. If you want to swap them with regular ones, you may need a few extras since they’re smaller than Medjool.

Medjool dates are my favorite, which are sweeter and bigger than regular dates, also called Deglet Noor dates. If you want to swap them with regular ones, you may need a few extras since they’re smaller than Medjool. Pumpkin Puree: Canned or homemade pumpkin puree adds creaminess and fiber.

Canned or homemade pumpkin puree adds creaminess and fiber. Sea Salt: All you need is a pinch.

All you need is a pinch. Cocoa Powder: My favorite cocoa is Dutch process, which is darker and less bitter. Regular unsweetened cocoa will also work.

My favorite cocoa is Dutch process, which is darker and less bitter. Regular unsweetened cocoa will also work. Vanilla Extract for flavor

How to Make Ferrero Rocher Date Balls

Hazelnuts: Place a third cup of nuts in a food processor and process until they’re chopped. Set them aside in a small bowl along with 16 whole hazelnuts. Pulse the remaining nuts in the food processor until finely ground. Remaining Ingredients: Add the dates, pumpkin, cocoa, salt, and vanilla to the processor with the finely ground hazelnuts. Form the Energy Balls: Using a spoon or your hands, scoop out the date mixture and roll it into 16 equal balls, placing one whole hazelnut into the middle. Roll each ball in the remaining nuts. Serve.

How to Store Ferrero Rocher Date Balls

Refrigerate these chocolate hazelnut date balls for seven days or freeze them for up to three months. If frozen, store them in the refrigerator before eating or set them on the counter for a bit to soften.

Variations

Dates: Swap Mejool dates with regular ones, but add a few more since they’re smaller. You can also use prunes.

Swap Mejool dates with regular ones, but add a few more since they’re smaller. You can also use prunes. Nuts: Use pecans or walnuts instead of hazelnuts.

Use pecans or walnuts instead of hazelnuts. Nut Allergies: If you’re allergic to nuts, substitute pumpkin or hemp seeds for the hazelnuts.

If you’re allergic to nuts, substitute pumpkin or hemp seeds for the hazelnuts. Pumpkin: Sub mashed banana or applesauce for pumpkin puree.

Sub mashed banana or applesauce for pumpkin puree. Cocoa Powder: Switch out the cocoa powder with chocolate protein powder for extra protein.

Chocolate Hazelnut Date Balls Healthy Chocolate Hazelnut Date Balls, inspired by Ferrero Rocher are made with hazelnuts, dates, pumpkin puree, and cocoa powder. Prep: 20 minutes mins Cook: 0 minutes mins Total: 20 minutes mins Yield: 8 servings Serving Size: 2 balls Ingredients ul.wprm-advanced-list-6528 li:before {background-color: #424242;color: #ffffff;width: 22px;height: 22px;font-size: 12px;line-height: 12px;} Instructions Place 1/3 cup of the hazelnuts in a food processor fitted with a metal blade.

Process until nuts chopped. Transfer to a small bowl and set aside.

Set 16 nuts aside. Then add the remaining hazelnuts to the food processor and process until finely ground.

Add the dates, pumpkin purée, cocoa powder, salt and vanilla extract and continue to process until ingredients are combined and smooth.

Using a spoon (or your hands), scoop and roll the mixture into 16 equal balls, placing 1 whole nut into each one.

Then roll each ball in the remaining hazelnuts and serve immediately or store in the freezer or the fridge. Last Step: Please leave a rating and comment letting us know how you liked this recipe! This helps our business to thrive and continue providing free, high-quality recipes for you. Nutrition Serving: 2 balls , Calories: 90 kcal , Carbohydrates: 9.5 g , Protein: 2 g , Fat: 6 g , Saturated Fat: 0.5 g , Sodium: 1 mg , Fiber: 3 g , Sugar: 6 g