Article content (Bloomberg) — Exxon Mobil Corp. said lower natural gas prices and refining margins will reduce second-quarter earnings by about $4 billion compared with the previous three months. The drop in gas prices hurt profits by about $2 billion, while lower refining margins accounted for about $2.1 billion, the company said in a statement Wednesday. The lower earnings were partially offset by a $600 million gain in unsettled derivatives and $300 million in chemicals.

Article content Lower oil prices will only reduce earnings by about $100 million, the company said. Exxon is the first of the five Western oil majors to release earnings guidance for the second quarter, providing a snapshot of the full results that are expected to be released later this month.