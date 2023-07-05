Article content
(Bloomberg) — Exxon Mobil Corp. said lower natural gas prices and refining margins will reduce second-quarter earnings by about $4 billion compared with the previous three months.
The drop in gas prices hurt profits by about $2 billion, while lower refining margins accounted for about $2.1 billion, the company said in a statement Wednesday. The lower earnings were partially offset by a $600 million gain in unsettled derivatives and $300 million in chemicals.
Lower oil prices will only reduce earnings by about $100 million, the company said. Exxon is the first of the five Western oil majors to release earnings guidance for the second quarter, providing a snapshot of the full results that are expected to be released later this month.
Gas prices dropped in Europe and the US in the second quarter due to warm weather and high inventories. The oil market has defied many estimates from banks, hedge funds and industry executives who had expected tight supply and rising demand from China’s Covid recovery to boost prices. Instead, Brent crude, the global benchmark, is down about 10% this year as demand stayed tepid and supply remained strong despite OPEC+ cuts.
Before Wednesday’s release, analysts were expecting Exxon to make a second-quarter profit of $9.43 billion, which would mark the third consecutive period of lower earnings. Exxon made a record quarterly profit of $18.6 billion in the same period a year ago, boosted by a spike in energy prices caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine.