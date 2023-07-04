(Bloomberg) — J Sainsbury Plc reported higher sales and said that food inflation is starting to fall, suggesting that the cost-of-living crisis could start to ease for UK shoppers.

Retail revenue gained 9.8% at Britain’s second-largest supermarket operator on a like-for-like basis in the company’s first quarter. Sainsbury has spent more than £60 million ($76 million) on lowering prices since March, covering more than 120 basic items like toilet paper, bread and milk.

Article content

Supermarkets are under pressure to pass on price cuts to customers wherever possible as grocery inflation remains elevated in the UK.

“Customers are recognizing the scale of what we’ve done to keep prices low,” Chief Executive Officer Simon Roberts said on a call with reporters. “This has driven a return to volume growth.”

The stock fell as much as 2.2%. The shares have gained 24% this year.

Sales growth came not only from higher prices but also from selling more food. Sainsbury said overall profit is on track with previous guidance, indicating earnings may increase this year. Still, the company has to deal with wage inflation, Roberts said.