Several studies over the decades have pointed out a link between the study and practice of music and improved academic results in students. Math, in particular, has been isolated as an area that connects with the study of music.

A recently published research paper, however, suggests that the best results come from integrating the study of music into math class.

Turkish researcher Dr. Ayca Akin, a PhD in Software Engineering who has devoted their research to mathematics education, published a paper titled Let me make mathematics and music together: A meta-analysis of the causal role of music interventions on mathematics achievement in June 2023.

It’s the difference between studying violin after math class, and studying violin and math together.

The Study

Dr. Akin analyzed original research papers on the topic dating between 1975 and 2022. Her search yielded 55 different papers from around the world, analyzing the data from almost 78,000 students from kindergarten to university.

The papers presented three different styles of what they called musical interventions which were used through the 55 papers:

Music lessons, involving singing, listening to, and composing music;

Instrumental music lessons, both individually and as part of a group;

Integrating music into math lessons in various ways.

For each of the papers analyzed, the student participants were tested on math skills both before and after the interventions, and their scores were compared to a control group that didn’t participate in any of the musical activities.

Overall, music in any form was associated with better math scores;

The math scores improved more over time.

The results for students with integrated math-music classes showed a significantly larger improvement.

73% of the integrated class students displayed a large improvement over time;

69% of those receiving instrumental instruction demonstrated a moderate improvement over time;

58% of those who went through the vocal and composition training exhibited better scores over time in a small to moderate improvement.

The new analysis notes, “This study can be considered interesting in terms of revealing that a significantly strong and positive transfer in mathematics learning was only achieved when used mathematics and music together in the learning environment.”

Other findings:

The results are much more pronounced the younger the student group;

Arithmetic specifically is the area that shows the most improvement.

The papers notes that other factors, such as socioeconomic status, could not be eliminated, and may have contributed significantly to some of the results.

The Math/Music Link

Musicians deal with mathematical concepts on a regular basis. Both activities require logical thinking, and an understanding of fundamental concepts such as fractions and ratios. In addition,

Both subjects use numbers and a system of symbols that must be immediately recognized;

Musical harmonies are based on relationships and patterns, and melodies involve sequences of numbers;

Both disciplines involve problem-solving and spatial skills.

What does math + music learning look like?

There are many ways the two can be combined in an educational environment, including:

Reproducing rhythms, patterns, and sequences;

Learning by rote using music — such as learning the multiplication tables by singing them;

Using written music to learn about fractions;

Using musical notes to create equations;

Looking at specific instruments and how they produce sound — i.e. the way the pitch on a violin string changes according to where it is fingered;

Designing musical instruments using mathematical principles;

Among many others.

Akin intends her research to be used as the groundwork for further exploration of the links between music and math learning.

Dr. Akins is quoted in Science Daily, “Encouraging mathematics and music teachers to plan lessons together could help ease students’ anxiety about mathematics, while also boosting achievement.”

