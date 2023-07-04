The U.S. stock market will be closed on Tuesday in observance of the Fourth of July holiday, according to the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, the two largest stock-trading venues in the U.S.
Equity traders will also get a reprieve on Monday, the first trading session of the second half of 2023, as the exchanges will close three hours early at 1 p.m. Eastern Time.
Bond traders will also enjoy some time off, as Sifma, the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, recommends that bond traders observe the July 4 holiday with a recommended close in fixed-income trading.
The organization also recommends that bond trading conclude an hour early on Monday at 2 p.m. Eastern Time.
|Date
|Stock Market
|Bond Market
|July 3
|Trading closes at 1 p.m. Eastern Time
|Recommended close at 2 p.m. Eastern Time
|July 4
|Market closed
|Recommended close
U.S. stocks finished the first half of 2023 on Friday at fresh 14-month highs as the S&P 500
SPX,
+0.12%
recorded its highest close since April 20, 2022, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The index rose 53.94 points, or 1.2%, to 4,450.38. The Nasdaq Composite
COMP,
+0.21%,
meanwhile, finished out June by cementing its largest first-half gain since 1983, according to DJMD.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average
DJIA,
+0.03%
gained 285.18 points Friday, or 0.8%, to finish the first half at 34,407.60, its highest close since June 15.
Treasury yields were little changed on Friday. One day earlier, however, 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields finished at their highest end-of-day levels in more than three months, FactSet data show. Bond yields move inversely to prices.
The yield on the 2-year Treasury note
TMUBMUSD02Y,
4.925%
ended little changed Friday at 4.877% versus 4.876% on Thursday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note
TMUBMUSD10Y,
3.858%
fell 3.5 basis points to finish Friday at 3.818%, compared with 3.853% Thursday afternoon.
Tuesday marks the 247th anniversary of the ratification of the Declaration of Independence. Here’s a rundown of what’s open, and what’s closed, compiled by MarketWatch’s Charles Passy.