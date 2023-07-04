Article content TORONTO, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Churchill Resources Inc. (“Churchill” or the “Company”) (TSXV: CRI) announces today that, as a result of a review by staff of the Ontario Securities Commission, the Company is issuing the following news release regarding the Company’s technical disclosure set out in the National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Florence Lake Nickel Property, Located on Labrador Inuit Lands in the Area Southwest of Postville, North-Central Labrador, Province of Newfoundland and Labrador” dated May 10, 2023 with an effective date of May 5, 2023 (the “Technical Report”) prepared for Churchill by Dr. Derek H.C. Wilton, P.Geo., FGC Jeremy S. Brett M.Sc., P.Geo. and Paul Sobie, P.Geo.

Article content As a result of the appendices of the Technical Report incorporating excessive technical data and information concerning the Florence Lake property, the Company has amended the Technical Report to remove all such appendices. The Technical Report will be re-filed and be available under the issuer’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.