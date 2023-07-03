U.S. stock futures were struggling to establish a trend early Monday as the second half of the year gets underway.

How are stock-index futures trading

S&P 500 futures

ES00,

+0.04%

rose 2 points, or 0%, to 4490

YM00,

-0.14%

fell 37 points, or 0.1%, to 34606

NQ00,

+0.25%

added 45 points, or 0.3%, to 15382

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

+0.84%

rose 285 points, or 0.84%, to 34408, the S&P 500

SPX,

+1.23%

increased 54 points, or 1.23%, to 4450, and the Nasdaq Composite

COMP,

+1.45%

gained 197 points, or 1.45%, to 13788.