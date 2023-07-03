This is a list of concerts we are attending, wishing we could attend, or thinking about attending between July 3 and July 9, 2023. For more details on what’s happening around Toronto, visit our calendar here.

RCCO/A Festival of Pipes

July 3 to July 6, various locations. $33

The Royal Canadian College of Organists has organized a convention and festival featuring recitals by Chelsea Chen at the Cathedral Church of St. James (Monday July 3 at 8 p.m.), Jean-Willy Kunz at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church (Wednesday July 5 at 8 p.m.), Ken Cowan at Yorkminster Park Baptist Church (Thursday July 6 at 10:45 a.m.) and Aaron Tan at St. Michael’s Cathedral (Thursday July 6 at 8 p.m.). This final event includes a performance of Louis Vierne’s Messe solennelle for choir and organ duo. Day passes are available that permit entry to lectures, competitions, workshops and other recitals. Info here.

Toronto Summer Music/Opening Night

Thursday July 6 at 7:30 p.m. Koerner Hall. $38+ (under 35 $20+, seniors $35+)

The summer chamber bash gets under way with a piano-centric celebration in Koerner Hall. Jon Kimura Parker and Honens Competition winner Illia Ovcharenko divide duties in Beethoven’s “Moonlight” Sonata, Mozart’s Concerto K. 414 in a chamber version, Liszt’s La Campanella and Seven Preludes by Ovcharenko’s fellow Ukrainian, Levko Revutsky. They join forces in Milhaud’s Scaramouche and Rachmaninoff’s Suite No. 2 for two pianos Op. 17. A champagne reception follows. Info here.

Toronto Summer Music/Brahms and Schumann

Friday July 7 at 7:30 p.m. Walter Hall. $26+ (under 35 $20+, seniors $21+)

TSM moves to Walter Hall for a program of Schumann (Robert and Clara) and Brahms anchored by the Piano Quintet Op. 34 of the latter. Pianist Charles Richard-Hamelin and violinist Jonathan Crow are among the artists. Info here.

Toronto Summer Music/Dvořák, Beckwith and Ligeti

Saturday July 8 at 7:30 p.m. Walter Hall. $20

An interesting program including György Ligeti’s String Quartet No. 1, Dvořák’s Piano Quintet Op. 81 and an array of art songs. The young performers are drawn from the TSM academy. Turn up at 6:30 p.m. for a free talk (“What Makes a Song Canadian? The Case of John Beckwith”) by U of T prof Robin Elliot. Info here.

#LUDWIGVAN

Get the daily arts news straight to your inbox.

Sign up for the Ludwig van Daily — classical music and opera in five minutes or less HERE.