(Bloomberg) — As France mobilizes 45,000 police officers to quell rioting across the nation and Wagner's forces regroup in Belarus, an ominous summer is building in Europe. Here's what's coming up in Asia this week.

The big pause. In Asia, the central banks of Australia, Malaysia and Sri Lanka have rate decisions coming up and all three are likely to pause. The Bank of Japan's Tankan survey could show a small improvement in sentiment, but the BOJ may also stay on hold at its meeting this month. In China, though, the Caixin manufacturing PMI could slip back into contraction, in another sign of export weakness.

The big data. US employment numbers are key this week, with economists predicting more moderate yet still healthy job growth, an historically low unemployment rate, cooler wage gains and fewer vacancies, pointing in general to a soft landing for the world's biggest economy. The big gas. China is buying liquefied natural gas as if the energy crisis will never end, signing more multi-decade contracts than any other nation and building a string of import terminals along its coast. It could become the world's top LNG importer as soon as this year, while the US will soon become the top exporter of the fuel. Let's see how that works out.