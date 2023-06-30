US equity futures gained as the second quarter drew to a close, while Treasuries extended a selloff sparked by robust US economic growth and jobs data that fueled bets on more interest rate hikes. Photo by Kiyoshi Ota / Bloomberg

Article content (Bloomberg) — US equity futures gained as the second quarter drew to a close, while Treasuries extended a selloff sparked by robust US economic growth and jobs data that fueled bets on more interest rate hikes.

Advertisement 2 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

THIS CONTENT IS RESERVED FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Exclusive articles by Kevin Carmichael, Victoria Wells, Jake Edmiston, Gabriel Friedman and others.

Daily content from Financial Times, the world’s leading global business publication.

Unlimited online access to read articles from Financial Post, National Post and 15 news sites across Canada with one account.

National Post ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition to view on any device, share and comment on.

Daily puzzles, including the New York Times Crossword. SUBSCRIBE TO UNLOCK MORE ARTICLES Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Exclusive articles by Kevin Carmichael, Victoria Wells, Jake Edmiston, Gabriel Friedman and others.

Daily content from Financial Times, the world’s leading global business publication.

Unlimited online access to read articles from Financial Post, National Post and 15 news sites across Canada with one account.

National Post ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition to view on any device, share and comment on.

Daily puzzles, including the New York Times Crossword. REGISTER TO UNLOCK MORE ARTICLES Create an account or sign in to continue with your reading experience. Access articles from across Canada with one account.

Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments.

Enjoy additional articles per month.

Get email updates from your favourite authors.

Article content The Treasury two-year yield rose about six basis points to 4.93%, extending Thursday’s 16-point jump. The 10-year yield increased four points to its highest level since mid-March. Swap markets now indicate a nearly 50% chance of a second US hike by year-end.

Financial Post Top Stories Sign up to receive the daily top stories from the Financial Post, a division of Postmedia Network Inc. By clicking on the sign up button you consent to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You may unsubscribe any time by clicking on the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails or any newsletter. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thanks for signing up! A welcome email is on its way. If you don’t see it, please check your junk folder. The next issue of Financial Post Top Stories will soon be in your inbox. We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again

Article content Those wagers will be tested by US price measures due Friday, including figures on personal income and spending as well as the PCE deflator, the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of underlying inflation pressures. The numbers are expected to show some softening while still indicating inflation remains sticky. “Markets are still really caught up in the ‘strong data’ narrative,” said James Rossiter, head of global macro strategy at TD Securities. “But ultimately the Fed’s going to be focused on where inflation is right now. It’s going to be a more difficult decision for them in July, especially given how much tightening they’ve already put in the system that still has to play out.”

Article content

Advertisement 3 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Read More: Apple Eyes Historic $3 Trillion Valuation Amid Big Tech Surge Contracts for the S&P 500 were modestly higher as the underlying gauge closes out a third straight quarterly gain. Nike Inc. fell in pre-market trading after the sportswear maker’s outlook for the full year failed to win over Wall Street. Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5%, indicating the index is set to extend its 37% surge since the start of the year. Yields on European bonds retreated from session highs and the euro pared a decline after data showed euro-area inflation slowed more than economists’ expectations in June. Core prices re-accelerated, though, in a setback for the European Central Bank that may reinforce its determination to raise interest rates next month

Advertisement 4 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The Stoxx Europe 600 index climbed about 0.8%, on track to end the quarter flat after failing to build on its 7.8% first-quarter gain. Energy companies led the advance as crude oil rallied. Among individual movers, Engie SA rose after the French utility raised its full-year earnings forecast. ASML Holding NV dropped after the Dutch chipmaker was slapped with more restrictions on exports to China. A gauge of global equities, meanwhile, headed for a quarterly rise of 4.5%, defying rising interest rates and the risk of recessions in major economies. Yen Fluctuates The yen lit up the currency market, weakening through the closely watched 145 level versus the dollar for the first time since November. It retraced to around 144.70 after Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki told reporters the government would respond appropriately to any excessive moves in the currency market.

Advertisement 5 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The offshore yuan remained in the spotlight after the recent slide to its lowest level in seven months. It appreciated Friday, for the first time in three days, after the People’s Bank of China again set the daily reference rate for currency at a level stronger than the average estimate in a Bloomberg survey. The currency is down almost 5% against the dollar this year, prompting extra scrutiny from Chinese regulators, according to people familiar with the matter. Purchasing managers’ index data from China on Friday underscored concern that the economy is losing steam, bolstering calls for more policy support. Thursday’s readings on US jobless claims and the gross domestic product showed the world’s biggest economy was in better shape than many had envisioned at the start of 2023.

Advertisement 6 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content After the data came out, the US yield-curve inversion intensified — with longer-dated yields rising less than shorter-maturity ones. That means the economy may look stronger now, but investors expect the Fed’s rate increases to curb future growth, which could boost the risk of a recession down the road. Elsewhere in markets, oil gained as a traders weighed a hawkish rate outlook against positive signals from the US economy. The commodity remains on track for the worst run of quarterly losses in three decades. Key events this week: US personal income and spending, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday Some of the main moves in markets: Stocks The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.8% as of 10:11 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index was little changed

Advertisement 7 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Currencies The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.0842

The Japanese yen was little changed at 144.68 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 7.2759 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2621 Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin rose 1.3% to $30,792.78

Ether rose 2% to $1,886.63 Bonds The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 3.88%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.44%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.43% Commodities Brent crude rose 1.1% to $75.19 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,903.09 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation. —With assistance from Ksenia Galouchko, Tassia Sipahutar and Anchalee Worrachate.

Article content