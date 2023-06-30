A total of 85 new appointments were made to the Order of Canada today, as announced by the Governor General of Canada. The list includes 3 Companions, 22 Officers and 60 Members, with one appointment that represents a promotion within the Order.

Created in 1967, Canada’s centennial year, the Order of Canada is meant to honour people whose actions have contributed to the fabric and culture of our country. The list of honourees includes those who work in hard science and social science, community organizers, musicians, writers and other cultural workers, and a cross-section of Canada’s population.

Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada comments in a statement.

“Today, we recognize individuals who have made an extraordinary contribution to our society. A group of individuals who, through dedication and ajuinnata — perseverance — make our communities and our country better every day. At the same time, we must also acknowledge that work remains to ensure that Canadian honours better reflect the full diversity of our country. Nominations continue to fall short of representing the excellence achieved by women, Francophones, persons with disabilities, and people from culturally diverse backgrounds. We want to learn more about the contributions from Indigenous peoples, Black and 2SLGTBQIA+ communities, to truly honour the richness of our country. We encourage everyone to have a say in how we honour our fellow Canadians by nominating individuals that reflect the very best of who we are and want to be.”

Classical music honourees

This year’s list includes two prominent figures in Canada’s classical music world, particularly in the fields of composition and choral music. Both were appointed as Members to the Order.

Barbara Assigninaak’s Miimii (Mourning Dove) Clark Bryan, piano:







Barbara Assiginaak, C.M., O.Ont. (Sucker Lake, Ontario)

For her diverse contributions to contemporary music as a classically trained musician rooted in Anishinaabe teachings.

Steeped in the Anishinaabe musical traditions of drumming, singing, and the cedar flute or pipgwan/bbigon, Odawa First Nation composer Barbara Assiginaak added training in Western classical piano, music theory and composition, and other orchestral instrument performance to her musical palette. Her musical practice routinely includes collaborations with other artists who are close to their cultural roots. Trained in composition at the University of Toronto, Royal Conservatory of Music/Glenn Gould School, Musikhochschule in München (Germany), and Centre Acanthes (France), today Barbara also works as an Assistant Professor, Composition at Wilfred Laurier University and is currently Artist-in-Residence and Cultural Consultant with the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony Orchestra.

The Elmer Iseler Singers, conductor Lydia Adams and mezzo-soprano Andrea Ludwig mark the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine with a performance of Melodia, by Myroslav Skoryk, arranged by Mykola Hobdych:







Lydia Muriel Adams, C.M. (Glace Bay, Nova Scotia and Caledon East, Ontario)

For her enduring dedication and contributions to the growth of Canadian choral music, as a leading conductor, educator, accompanist and composer.

Lydia Adams has been the artistic director and conductor of the Elmer Iseler Singers for 25 years, and of the Amadeus Choir of Greater Toronto for 35 years. A native of Glace Bay, Nova Scotia, Lydia began studying music with her mother before going on to Mount Allison University and the Royal College of Music and the National Opera Studio, both in London, England. On returning to Toronto, she worked extensively in Toronto with conductor Elmer Iseler.

Lydia Adams comments in a statement, “I am greatly honoured to have been awarded the Order of Canada. It is with deep appreciation that I thank my family, friends, teachers, singers, colleagues, managers and Board members, who are each an integral part of this amazing moment. This award honours each of you. I feel so fortunate in life to have been given the rich opportunity throughout my career to collaborate with such incredible people who share a passion for choral music. ‘Singing in community’ is described by the great conductor Robert Shaw as ‘ennobling’ to the human spirit. This is why we sing – to make music that sends much needed harmony into the world. Singing inspiring music together ennobles our own spirit and creates a positive force in the world. Bringing people together in harmony helps us to gain a greater understanding of humanity, and help make the world a better place.”

A distinguished list…

The list includes many other notable figures working within the arts and culture sectors, including (but not limited to):

Daniel Levy, C.M. (Toronto, Ontario and Los Angeles, California, United States of America) For his trailblazing advocacy of 2SLGBTQI+ communities, and for advancing Canadian television as a critically acclaimed actor, writer, director and producer as a Member;

Andy Kim, O.C. (Toronto, Ontario) For his contributions to Canadian music as a trailblazer and legendary artist as an Officer;

Kent Monkman, O.C. (Toronto, Ontario) For his achievements as one of Canada’s most dynamic contemporary artists as an Officer.

Congratulations to a well deserved list of notable Canadians.

