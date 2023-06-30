Article content TRENTON, N.J. (AP)–A bill to extend internet gambling in New Jersey for another five years is in the hands of Gov. Phil Murphy, following its approval Friday by the state Legislature. The measure was approved by the state Assembly and Senate with minimal opposition from lawmakers, and now goes to the Democratic governor for action.

Article content But the approval did little to dispel the mystery surrounding unexpected and unannounced changes made to the bill earlier this week that have rankled the Atlantic City casino industry.

Article content Internet gambling began in New Jersey 10 years ago. The original renewal bill would have extended it for another 10 years. But on Tuesday, an Assembly panel cut that to just two years without discussing or even announcing the change. Since then, lawmakers have repeatedly declined to say why the extension was shortened. The next day, the extension was set at five years _ again, without explanation. The trade association for the Atlantic City casino industry has said a full 10-year extension is vital to the continued success of the casinos. Daniel Heneghan, a gambling industry consultant, said the changes may already have damaged New Jersey’s nation-leading internet gambling market. “Reducing the time from 10 years to five years is the wrong way to go,” said Heneghan, who previously covered the Atlantic City gambling industry as a newspaper reporter and then worked as a spokesperson for the state Casino Control Commission. “It sends the wrong message to companies interested in being involved in internet gaming.”