In partnership with Toronto Summer Music

The Toronto Summer Music Festival (TSM) offers audiences a range of musical experiences to light up those delightful summer days of July.

There’s so much to do, and different ways to enjoy the music. Here’s our guide to enjoying the full range of possibilities at this year’s TSM. We’ve selected a few concerts and events to spotlight; you can check out the full schedule [HERE].

Blockbuster Concerts & Special Events

If you love traditional repertoire and stellar artists — and who doesn’t?? — there are several options to satisfy your cravings. Here are a few:

There are still limited tickets available for the TSM Gala on July 5, featuring a performance by renowned virtuoso Charles-Richard Hamelin, TSM Artist & Mentor. Info here .

. The Opening Night Gala on July 6 features a star-studded cast that includes 2022 Honens winner Illia Ovcharenko, piano, with Jon Kimura Parker, piano, TSM AD Jonathan Crow on violin, among others. The programme includes Beethoven, Mozart, Rachmaninoff and other classical music favourites. Info here .

. Noted soprano Ana María Martínez is accompanied by pianist Craig Terry for a recital of Spanish music by Rodrigo, Turina, de Falla, and more. Info here.

Other high profile events include Angela Hewitt in a solo recital, Sondra Radvanovsky performing Strauss and Duparc, and a selection of chamber works by notable artists.

Generations of musicians come together in the Saturday ReGeneration concerts which spotlight TSM Academy Fellows, the up-and-coming generation of classical music artists, performing alongside experienced musicians like Jonathan Crow and others. There are several to choose from, with repertoire that stretches centuries of music.

If you go: These are concerts you can dress up for, so bring out your finest summer fashions.

Life On The Edge

If new music and contemporary approaches pique your interest, the festival offers intriguing options. Among them:

The Ironwood Quartet present an all-Canadian concert with three World Premieres by Evan Mitchell, Kevin Lau, and Alexina Louie, along with Murray Schafer’s String Quartet No. 6, “Parting Wild Horse’s Mane” on July 11. Info here .

. Continuum Contemporary Music’s HATCH program puts early-career performers and composers together for a focus on contemporary chamber music. They’ll be playing a concert on July 18 at Heliconian Hall. Info here .

. Amplified Opera’s Butterfly Project by Teiya Kasahara 笠原貞野 reimagines Puccini’s Madama Butterfly to focus on the Japanese melodies, using electronics, live and recorded sounds, and classical vocal styles on July 12. Info here.

If you go: the choice is yours to go casual or dress up with a cutting edge flair.

Informal Outings

Feel like taking in some great music with a relaxed vibe? Daytime concerts and the early Shuffle Hour concerts from 5 to 6 p.m. let you take in the music beyond the classical repertoire and a formal atmosphere.

Karine White and pianist Hyejin Kwon offer a programme of diverse repertoire from classical to musical theatre in celebration of the city of Toronto and its attributes on July 12. Info here .

. Clarinetist Kornel Wolak and digital accordion virtuoso Michael Bridge team up for a journey from Back to Benny Goodman on July 18. Info here.

If you go: it’s a come as you are vibe for these outings.

For The Kids

Children’s concerts at TSM don’t talk down to the little ones — these concerts offer them meaty music in a kid-friendly atmosphere.

The Miró Quartet, one of America’s most acclaimed string ensembles, will show the younger set the ins and outs of string quartets on July 12. Info here .

. Let the experts — Kelly Hall-Tompkins, Jennifer Frautschi (violin), Barry Shiffman (viola), Matthew Zalkind (cello), and Philip Chiu (piano) — introduce the kids to the baroque the right way on July 19. Info here .

. The Rolston String Quartet and guest Violist Rory McLeod play a family-friendly concert presented by Xenia Concerts with TSM. The relaxed format is also friendly to neurodiversity and disabilty, featuring an original piece written by seven composers who identify as being neurodivergent or having a disability. Info here.

If you go: relax and enjoy these daytime concerts, but you can try to dress up the kids if you like.

Learn A Little

TSM is a boon for music students as well as music lovers, with unique opportunities to learn from the best. That includes:

Art Of Song Masterclass with world renowned soprano Ana María Martínez on July 7. Info here.

A talk by musicologist Robin Elliot about the music and songs of the late composer John Beckwith. Info here.

Other educational events include a masterclass with Juan-Miguel Hernandez, a Chamber Music Chat with Kelly Hall-Tompkins and more.

If you go: wear something comfortable so you can focus on learning.

Festival passes and individual tickets are on sale now. Full details [HERE].

#LUDWIGVAN

Get the daily arts news straight to your inbox.

Sign up for the Ludwig van Daily — classical music and opera in five minutes or less HERE.