A free 7-day, flexible weight loss meal plan including breakfast, lunch and dinner ideas and a shopping list. All recipes include macros and Weight Watchers points.
7 Day Healthy Meal Plan (July 3-9)
A note about WW Points
If you’re following Weight Watchers, all the recipes here have been updated to reflect the new Weight Watchers program, with points displayed under the recipe title. The ww button in the recipe card takes you to the Weight Watchers website where you can see the recipe builder used to determine those points and add it to your day (US only, you must be logged into your account). All cookbook recipes in the cookbook index are also updated!
About The Meal Plan
If you’re new to my meal plans, I’ve been sharing these free, 7-day flexible healthy meal plans (you can see my previous meal plans here) that are meant as a guide, with plenty of wiggle room for you to add more food, coffee, beverages, fruits, snacks, dessert, wine, etc. or swap recipes out for meals you prefer, you can search for recipes by course in the index. Depending on your goals, you should aim for at least 1500 calories* per day. There’s no one size fits all, this will range by your goals, your age, weight, etc.
There’s also a precise, organized grocery list that will make grocery shopping so much easier and much less stressful. Save you money and time. You’ll dine out less often, waste less food and you’ll have everything you need on hand to help keep you on track.
Meal Plan:
Breakfast and lunch Monday-Friday, are designed to serve 1 while dinners and all meals on Saturday and Sunday are designed to serve a family of 4. Some recipes make enough leftovers for two nights or lunch the next day. The grocery list is comprehensive and includes everything you need to make all meals on the plan.
MONDAY (7/3)
B: Peach Pie Cottage Cheese Bowls
L: Spicy Canned Salmon Rice Bowl
D: Vegetarian Black Bean Tacos with Warm Mexican Corn Salad
Total Calories: 1,181*
TUESDAY (7/4)
B: Peach Pie Cottage Cheese Bowls
L: Italian Pasta Salad and Watermelon Caprese Salad
D: Juicy Turkey Burgers with Zucchini** on a whole wheat bun with Coleslaw and Rainbow Potato Salad
Total Calories: 1,170*
WEDNESDAY (7/5)
B: High-Protein Zucchini Omelet for One
L: Chicken Salad with Lemon and Dill with a whole wheat low carb tortilla
D: Slow Cooker Jerk Pork with Caribbean Salsa with Red Beans and Rice and ½ cup sliced cucumbers
Total Calories: 1,046*
THURSDAY (7/6)
B: Air Fryer Breakfast Banana Split
L: Chicken Salad with Lemon and Dill with a whole wheat low carb tortilla
D: LEFTOVER Slow Cooker Jerk Pork with Caribbean Salsa with Red Beans and Rice and ½ cup sliced cucumbers
Total Calories: 1,049*
FRIDAY (7/7)
B: Air Fryer Breakfast Banana Split
L: Chicken Salad with Lemon and Dill with a whole wheat low carb tortilla
D: Shrimp Scampi Tacos with Caesar Salad Slaw and White Bean Caprese Salad
Total Calories: 1,032*
SATURDAY (7/8)
B: Strawberry Peanut Butter Swirl Smoothie Bowls (recipe x 2)
L: Loaded Nachos with Ground Turkey, Beans and Cheese
D: DINNER OUT
Total Calories: 646*
SUNDAY (7/9)
B: Omelet Tortilla Breakfast Wrap (recipe x 4)
L: Italian Chopped Salad (recipe x 2)
D: Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Creamy Cucumber Salad
Total Calories: 1,052*
*This is just a guide, women should aim for around 1500 calories per day. Here’s a helpful calculator to estimate your calorie needs. I’ve left plenty of wiggle room for you to add more food such as coffee, beverages, fruits, snacks, dessert, wine, etc.
**Shred extra zucchini for breakfast Wednesday.
Shopping List
Produce
- 2 medium peaches
- 1 medium seedless watermelon
- 2 large mangos
- 2 small PLUS 2 medium bananas
- 1 small PLUS 8 medium limes
- 3 medium lemons
- 2 small oranges
- 1 small (5-ounce) PLUS 1 medium (6-ounce) Hass avocados
- 4 large fresh ears of corn
- 2 medium cucumbers
- 2 medium English cucumbers
- 3 mini (Persian) cucumbers (can sub another small regular or English cucumber, if desired)
- 2 medium zucchini
- 1 pound broccoli florets
- 1 small bunch celery
- 2 jalapeno peppers
- 1 Scotch Bonnet pepper
- 5 ounces white mushrooms
- 1 ½ pounds multi-color baby potatoes
- 2 medium heads garlic
- 1 small shallot
- 1 medium bag shredded carrots
- ½ small head green cabbage (can sub a small bag of pre-shredded, if desired)
- ½ small head purple cabbage (can sub a small bag of pre-shredded, if desired)
- 1 small PLUS 1 large head Romaine lettuce
- 1 (5-ounce) bag/clamshell baby arugula
- 1 (5-ounce) bag/clamshell baby spinach
- 2 medium bunches scallions
- 1 large bunch fresh cilantro
- 1 small bunch fresh Italian parsley
- 1 small bunch/container fresh thyme (can sub ½ teaspoon dry thyme in Red Beans and Rice, if desired)
- 1 medium bunch/container fresh dill
- 1 small bunch/container fresh basil
- 1 dry pint PLUS 1 (1-pound) container grape or cherry tomatoes
- 4 medium vine-ripened tomatoes
- 1 medium plum tomato
- 1 small white onion
- 2 medium red onions
- 1 small yellow onion
Meat, Poultry and Fish
- 6 ounces sliced genoa salami
- 1 package center-cut bacon
- 1 pound 93% lean ground turkey
- ½ pound 99% lean ground turkey breast
- 1 ½ (4) pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 1 rotisserie chicken
- 1 (3-pound) lean pork shoulder blade roast
- 1 pound peeled and deveined jumbo shrimp (tail off)
Grains*
- 1 small package dry brown rice (or ¾ cup pre-cooked)
- 1 small package dry long grain rice
- 1 package whole wheat hamburger buns
- 1 package whole wheat low carb tortillas (such as La Tortilla Factory)
- 1 small package corn tortillas (you need 8)
- 1 bag baked tortilla chips (or buy a larger package corn tortillas and make your own)
- 1 package hard corn taco shells (such as Old El Paso Stand ‘n Stuff)
- 1 package fusilli pasta (I like Delallo)
- 1 package seasoned whole wheat breadcrumbs
Condiments and Spices
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Canola oil
- Cooking spray
- Olive oil spray (or get a Misto oil mister)
- Kosher salt (I like Diamond Crystal)
- Pepper grinder (or fresh peppercorns)
- Ground cinnamon
- Light mayonnaise
- Sriracha sauce
- Honey (optional, for Peach Pie Bowls)
- Cumin
- Smoked paprika
- Paprika
- Cayenne pepper
- Chili powder
- Red wine vinegar
- White wine vinegar
- Parsley
- Garlic powder
- Balsamic glaze (such as Dellalo)
- Dijon mustard
- Yellow mustard
- Jerk seasoning
- Pure maple syrup
- Crushed red pepper flakes
- Ginger
- Furikake (can sub sesame seeds on Spicy Salmon Bowl, if desired)
Dairy & Misc. Refrigerated Items
- 1 (16-ounce) container low fat cottage cheese (I like Good Culture)
- 1 (16-ounce) container nonfat plain Greek yogurt
- 1 (6-ounce) container plain 2% Greek yogurt
- 1 (6-ounce) container plain whole milk Greek yogurt
- 1 (8-ounce) container light sour cream
- 1 small box unsalted butter
- 1 pint liquid egg whites
- 1 dozen large eggs
- 1 pint unsweetened vanilla almond milk
- 1 small wedge fresh Parmesan cheese
- 1 small package cotija cheese
- 1 (8-ounce) bag shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
- 1 (8-ounce) bag shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 (8-ounce) bag shredded reduced fat Mexican cheese blend
- 1 large chunk fresh mozzarella cheese (you need about 11 ounces)
- 1 small block reduced fat provolone or mozzarella cheese
- 1 small container fresh salsa (optional, for serving with Omelet Tortilla Wrap)
Canned and Jarred
- 1 large jar dill pickle chips
- 1 small jar roasted red peppers
- 1 small jar pepperoncini
- 1 small can/jar anchovy filets
- 1 (5-ounce) can wild skinless pink or red salmon
- 1 small jar fat free spicy black bean dip (such as Desert Pepper Trading or Trader Joe’s)
- 1 (15-ounce) can Great Northern (or white kidney) beans
- 1 (15.5-ounce) can red kidney beans
- 1 (15-ounce) can black beans
- 1 (2.25-ounce) can sliced black olives
- 1 (4-ounce) can or (4.5-ounce) tube tomato paste
- 1 (13.5-ounce) can light coconut milk
- 1 small jar peanut (or almond) butter
Frozen
- 1 medium bag strawberries
Misc. Dry Goods
- 1 small package brown sugar
- 1 container rainbow sprinkles (optional topping for Banana Split)
- 1 small package shelled pistachios (if buying from bulk bin, you need 2 tablespoons)
- 1 small package pecan halves (if buying from bulk bin, you need 4 tablespoons)
*You can buy gluten free, if desired