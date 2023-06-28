The winners of the 43rd Annual Dora Mavor Moore Awards were doled out at a gala ceremony and celebration on June 27. Craig Lauzon hosted the event at TELUS Centre for Performance and Learning, Koerner Hall, where awards were granted in 46 categories across 7 divisions.

In the opera division, the Canadian Opera Company’s Macbeth and Bluebeard’s Castle by Against The Grain Theatre emerged as winners.

Opera Division

Bluebeard’s Castle and Macbeth divided the honours between them, earning three Doras each.

Outstanding Production : Bluebeard’s Castle, Against the Grain Theatre

: Bluebeard’s Castle, Against the Grain Theatre Outstanding Performance by an Individual: Gerald Finley, Bluebeard’s Castle, Against

the Grain Theatre

Gerald Finley, Bluebeard’s Castle, Against the Grain Theatre Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble : The Ensemble of Canadian Opera Company Chorus, Macbeth, Canadian Opera Company and Lyric Opera of Chicago

: The Ensemble of Canadian Opera Company Chorus, Macbeth, Canadian Opera Company and Lyric Opera of Chicago Outstanding Musical Direction : Speranza Scappucci, Macbeth, Canadian Opera Company and Lyric Opera of Chicago

: Speranza Scappucci, Macbeth, Canadian Opera Company and Lyric Opera of Chicago Outstanding Direction : Daisy Evans, Bluebeard’s Castle, Against the Grain Theatre

: Daisy Evans, Bluebeard’s Castle, Against the Grain Theatre Outstanding Achievement in Design: David Finn (lighting), Macbeth, Canadian Opera Company and Lyric Opera of Chicago

Highlights

Here’s a look at the other award divisions.

General Theatre Division

Red Velvet (Crow’s Theatre) leads with 2 Doras including Outstanding Production and Outstanding Direction. UNCLE VANYA (Crow’s Theatre), Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo (Crow’s Theatre and Modern Times Stage Company), PRODIGAL (The Howland Company, in association with Crow’s Theatre), our place (Cahoots Theatre and Theatre Passe Muraille Co-production), Queen Goneril (Soulpepper Theatre), Little Dickens (Canadian Stage), and Choir Boy (Canadian Stage and Arts Club Theatre Company) all pick up 1 Award

Independent Theatre Division

First Métis Man of Odesa (Punctuate! Theatre in association with The Theatre Centre) heads the with 3 Doras including Outstanding Production, Outstanding New Play, and Outstanding Direction. Love You Wrong Time (Nightwood Theatre) wins 2 Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble and Outstanding Sound Design/Composition.

Musical Theatre Division

Alice in Wonderland (Bad Hats Theatre, presented by Soulpepper Theatre), leads with 6 Dora Awards including Outstanding Production, Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role, Outstanding New Musical, Outstanding Direction, Outstanding Achievement in Design, and Outstanding Original Choreography.

Dance Division

Sex Dalmatian (Citadel + Compagnie) wins 3 Dora Awards from 3 nominations in the with Outstanding Production, Outstanding Original Choreography, and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble.

Theatre For Young Audiences Division

The Darkest Dark (Young People’s Theatre) wins 2 Doras for Outstanding Production and Outstanding Achievement in Design. Bentboy (Young People’s Theatre), Snow White (Young People’s Theatre), Finding Home: A Salmon Journey up the Humber River (Animacy Theatre Collective and Theatre Direct, presented by Theatre Direct), and Romeo and Juliet. And Action (Theatre in Action) all pick up 1 Award each.

Outstanding Touring Production

Kid Koala: The Storyville Mosquito (TO Live Presents Kid Koala) wins the Dora.

Other Awards

2023 Silver Ticket Award Laureate: Allen MacInnis named as winner, to recognize career excellence as well as a history of fostering Canadian theatre development.

Christine Karcza Disability Leadership Award: given to Emily Maxwell. The brand new $5,0000 bi-annual award is presented to an individual who identifies as d/Deaf, Mad or d/Disabled and demonstrates leadership and advancement of the field. Emily selected Natasha ‘Courage’ Bacchus, as another leading d/Disabled or non-d/Disabled administrator, to collect a cash prize of $2,500.

Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award: da Kink In My Hair wins.

Ray Ferris Innovation and Sustainability Grant: Native Earth Performing Arts wins as the inaugural recipient for their production of Women of the Fur Trade. The $25,000 annual grant is given to recognize cutting edge theatrical design, and environmental sustainability in live theatre.

Congratulations to all the winners and nominees.

#LUDWIGVAN

Get the daily arts news straight to your inbox.

Sign up for the Ludwig van Daily — classical music and opera in five minutes or less HERE.