U.S. stock futures dipped on Wednesday, led by technology, as chip stocks retreated on reports Washington will issue a new ban on exports to China.

How are stock-index futures trading

S&P 500 futures

ES00,

-0.22%

dipped 11.5 points, or 0.2% to 4407

ES00, -0.22% dipped 11.5 points, or 0.2% to 4407 Dow Jones Industrial Average futures

YM00,



fell 9 points, or 0%, to 34176

YM00, fell 9 points, or 0%, to 34176 Nasdaq 100 futures

NQ00,

-0.52%

fell 80.25 points, or 0.5% to 15030

On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

+0.63%

rose 212 points, or 0.63%, to 33927, the S&P 500

SPX,

+1.15%

increased 50 points, or 1.15%, to 4378, and the Nasdaq Composite

COMP,

+1.65%

gained 220 points, or 1.65%, to 13556.