U.S. stock futures rebounded Tuesday after several difficult sessions as end of first half looms.

On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-0.04%

fell 13 points, or 0.04%, to 33715, the S&P 500

SPX,

-0.45%

declined 20 points, or 0.45%, to 4329, and the Nasdaq Composite

COMP,

-1.16%

dropped 157 points, or 1.16%, to 13336.

What’s driving markets

Bulls are looking to re-take control early Tuesday after a difficult period for stocks. The S&P 500 has fallen in five of the past six sessions amid lingering concerns about an economic slowdown and some profit taking by fund managers after sturdy gains in certain sectors in 2023.

“The last trading week of both the quarter and the half-year will usually result in some portfolio rebalancing, particularly given the strength of the mega-cap technology stocks so far this year,” said Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor.

“Indeed, the Nasdaq bore the brunt of this switch [Monday] as investors chose to take some profit after a strong run which has seen the tech index rebound strongly after a torrid [bad] 2022,” Hunter added.

Shares in recently high-flying Nvidia

NVDA,

-3.74%,

which are up 178% so far this year, but down 5.5% over the past five days, were a touch firmer in premarket trade.

Fears the Federal Reserve would keep borrowing costs higher for longer have also weighed on sentiment.

“Financial markets kicked off the week on a weak note, but not because of the Wagner’s mini, failed, or fake coup over the weekend, but because of the diminishing rate cut bets for the Federal Reserve for this year – and the beginning of next year,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

The Fed is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points to a range of 5.25% to 5.50% towards the end of July, and not to start reducing them until spring 2024, according to market pricing.

However, helping risk appetite on Tuesday were comments from China’s premier Li Qiang, who said the world’s second-largest economy remains on track to achieve its annual growth target of around 5% and that Beijing would roll out policies to expand domestic demand and open markets.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index

HSI,

+1.88%

rallied 1.9% and industrial commodities, such as copper

HG00,

-0.05%,

moved higher.

U.S. economic updates set for release on Tuesday include durable goods orders for May, due at 8:30 a.m., the S&P Case-Shiller home price index for April at 9 a.m., and May new home sales at 10 a.m., alongside the June consumer confidence reading. All times Eastern.