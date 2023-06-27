

This easy coleslaw recipe is the perfect side to pair with anything you’re grilling this summer! Serve it as a side dish with a pulled pork sandwich, burgers, hot dogs, and more.

Coleslaw Recipe

True story – I am not a coleslaw fan. I never eat coleslaw from a deli or supermarket. For me the best coleslaw recipe is made from scratch! As summer unfolds, let this flavorful coleslaw be your go-to side dish for all your outdoor gatherings, BBQs, and potlucks. It’s fresh, light, and easy to make! Where most classic cole slaw recipes are made with over a cup mayonnaise, mine is much lighter on the mayo. The vibrant colors and crunchy texture will make all the difference in your final dish. For more of my favorite slaw recipes, try my Quick Cabbage Slaw, Spiralized Apple Cabbage Slaw, and Asian Cabbage Mango Slaw.

Is it spelled Cole Slaw or Coleslaw? The correct spelling for the cabbage-based side salad served alongside burgers and sandwiches is coleslaw. It is sometimes mistaken as “cold slaw” as it is usually served cold, but the word derives from the Dutch koolsla, with cole referring to cole crops such as cabbage.

Coleslaw Ingredients

Cabbage: Green and purple cabbage shredded with the large holes of a box grater.

Green and purple cabbage shredded with the large holes of a box grater. Carrots: You’ll need one cup of shredded carrots.

You’ll need one cup of shredded carrots. Coleslaw Dressing: Minced shallots, Dijon mustard, white wine vinegar, light mayo, salt, and pepper

How to Make Coleslaw

Make the Dressing: Whisk the shallots, mustard, and vinegar in a large bowl, and then stir in the mayonnaise, salt, and pepper. Make the Coleslaw: Shred cabbage and carrots. Add them to the dressing and toss. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes to an hour before serving to allow the flavors to blend.

Variations:

Faster Coleslaw: Use 6 cups of store-bought coleslaw mix instead of the cabbage mixture.

Use 6 cups of store-bought coleslaw mix instead of the cabbage mixture. Vinegar: Swap white wine vinegar for red wine or apple cider vinegar.

Swap white wine vinegar for red wine or apple cider vinegar. Flavor: Add 1/2 to 1 teaspoon celery seeds for more flavor.

Add 1/2 to 1 teaspoon celery seeds for more flavor. Mayo: I think mayonnaise enhances the coleslaw’s flavor and texture. However, if you’re not a fan, substitute Greek yogurt or buttermilk.

What to Serve with Coleslaw

When I think “coleslaw,” I think “summer.” This healthy coleslaw side goes perfectly with grilled meat or other popular summer dishes. Here are some ideas:

How to Store Coleslaw

If you’re bringing coleslaw to a party, keep it on ice or refrigerated until right before serving since it contains mayo. Coleslaw will keep in the fridge for up to 4 days.

Coleslaw Recipe This homemade coleslaw recipe is the perfect side to pair with anything you're grilling this summer! Serve it as a side dish with sandwiches, burgers, hot dogs, and more. Prep: 15 minutes mins Cook: 0 minutes mins refrigeration time: 30 minutes mins Total: 45 minutes mins Yield: 6 servings Serving Size: 1 cup Ingredients Add the shallots, mustard, and vinegar into a bowl, whisk to combine.

Whisk in the mayo, salt and pepper and whisk until smooth.

Toss with cabbage & carrots. Refrigerate at least 30 minutes before serving to allow flavors to blend. Last Step: Please leave a rating and comment letting us know how you liked this recipe! This helps our business to thrive and continue providing free, high-quality recipes for you. Notes You can also use 6 cups of pre-shredded cole slaw mix to save time. Nutrition Serving: 1 cup , Calories: 73 kcal , Carbohydrates: 7 g , Protein: 1 g , Fat: 5 g , Saturated Fat: 0.5 g , Sodium: 302 mg , Fiber: 2 g , Sugar: 3 g