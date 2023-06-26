Maestro Brott may be gone from Hamilton’s streets, but his legacy is ensured of a future by $1.2 million in funding announced by the federal government.

Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, together with Lisa Hepfner, Member of Parliament for Hamilton Mountain and Andrea Horwath, Mayor of Hamilton, made the announcement on June 23 in Hamilton.

Andrea Horwath, Mayor of Hamilton, commented in a media release.

“The City of Hamilton is known for its rich arts and cultural vibrancy in all genres. The Brott Music Festival has been integral to Hamilton’s arts scene for over 30 years and continues to be one of Canada’s largest orchestral music festivals. Its National Academy Orchestra of Canada and BrottOpera programs have seen hundreds of artists graduate and have their talents amplified internationally. Thank you to the federal government for their contribution through the Canada Arts Training Fund that will support emerging artists on their paths to becoming the next generation of professional artists.”

Specifically, the funding will go to the Brott Music Festival (BMF), which has grown from its origins to become one of Canada’s largest orchestral music festivals. The Canadian Heritage’s Canada Arts Training Fund will provide the $1.2 million to target the two professional music training programs offered through BMF: the National Academy Orchestra and BrottOpera.

Funds will be delivered over a two-year period, beginning in 2023;

They will be used for seminars, masterclasses and other training that meets international standards;

Training modules will be delivered both live and virtually.

Both programs support emerging artists making their first, and very important, steps in the professional world. Creative and practical aspects of establishing a successful career in music will be covered.

“The Brott Music Festival has enriched all of Hamilton with colour, culture and vibrancy for the past 36 years. This funding ensures Boris Brott’s vision — to bring music to every corner of our city — will continue to flourish, well into the future,” said Lisa Hepfner, Member of Parliament for Hamilton Mountain.

According to Canadian Heritage, the financial support is in keeping with the government’s priority of supporting skills development in the cultural sector, among other objectives.

Founded in 1988 after Boris Brott was asked to create some summer concerts for visiting VIPs by the then-mayor of Hamilton, what began as a 10-day event has grown into a year-round concert series. Along with presenting performances by major classical music artists such as James Ehnes and Pinchas Zukerman, the Brott Music Festival, a not-for-profit charitable organization, also provides educational concerts and other events.

Ardyth Brott, Executive Director, Brott Music Festival acknowledged the importance of Canadian Heritage’s input. “The Canada Arts Training Fund through the Department of Canadian Heritage has continued to be integral to the success of the National Academy Orchestra of Canada for the past 35 years. Over 1300 musicians have graduated into performers, educators and artistic entrepreneurs around the world. The National Academy Orchestra of Canada’s ideals align perfectly with the Canada Arts Training Fund’s commitment to high artistic quality, mentorship, diversity and national pride. We are especially proud to run this national program right here in Hamilton.”

The current Brott Music Festival continues June 29 with a performance of Carmina Burana. Tickets and more information [HERE].

