Since its modest beginnings of a week of chamber music and a few public concerts in 2004, the Toronto Summer Music Festival has grown into a major destination for classical music lovers in Canada. Its offerings in a program of chamber music, piano, violin, and the singing voice are much anticipated every July, when most classical music presenters are on hiatus. For that “music fix” in between cottage time and that outdoor barbecue, TSM hits the spot.

In addition to concerts, the TSM has a separate yet integrated Academy wing, which serves as the training ground for artists of tomorrow. Each summer, talented young musicians benefit from well-established artists who serve as mentors. Through these masterclasses, the general public can gain a real insight into the complicated process of nurturing aspiring musicians, to help them achieve their full potential.

Vocal Concerts

The mentor this year is the renowned American soprano Ana María Martínez. Opera fans may have seen her recently as Donna Elvira at the Met Live in HD Don Giovanni. A winner of the Opera News Award, Martínez is also a noted teacher, passing on her artistry and wisdom to the next generation. In 2019, she was the Artistic Advisor of the Houston Grand Opera. In 2021, she was named Professor of Voice in the Shepherd School of Music at Rice University.

I had the pleasure of hearing Martínez on multiple occasions at the Santa Fe Opera as Fiordiligi, Mimi, and Cio Cio San. Martínez combines a beautiful lirico-spinto with an engaging stage persona. At TSM, Martínez will be giving a masterclass on July 7 to the Art of the Song Fellows, followed by a Spanish-themed recital on July 10. Both events take place at Walter Hall, at the Faculty of Music, University of Toronto.

Her recital features songs by well-known Hispanic composers, including Rodrigo, Turina, Montsalvatge, de Falla and others, in some of the most beautiful songs ever written. Who could resist de Falla’ delightful Siete canciones populares españolas, or Estrellita by Manuel Ponce? Born in Puerto Rico to a Cuban father and a Puerto Rican mother, Hispanic culture and musical heritage have been central to Martinez’s upbringing and career. Here’s a tantalising taste of her voice in the cantilena of Villa-Lobos’ Bachianas brasileiras No. 5, taped at the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil:







Also, a must-see is the second TSM blockbuster, a recital on July 27 by American Canadian soprano Sondra Radvanovsky. Since her COC debut as Aida in 2010, she has made welcome returns as Elisabetta (Roberto Devereux), Anna Bolena, Norma, and Rusalka. We can look forward to her return as Medea next season. Her TSM recital includes songs from Purcell and Handel to Duparc, Strauss, Rachmaninoff, Liszt, and Jake Heggie. The program ends with a verismo gem, “La mamma morta” from Giordano’s Andrea Chenier. Not to be missed!

Voice fans can also look forward to several ReGeneration Concerts given by emerging artists from both the Art of the Song and the Chamber Music programs, performing together. A great place to spot that star of tomorrow.

