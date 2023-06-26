Article content (Bloomberg) — Companies including PepsiCo Inc. and Nike Inc. are calling for the European Union to implement stricter emissions targets for trucks, which the firms say will lower costs in the long run.

Article content The EU should boost emissions cuts in the trucking sector to 65% by 2030, from the 45% level currently proposed, 41 businesses said in a letter to the bloc’s lawmakers and member states. The companies, which include Nestle SA and A.P. Moller-Maersk S/A, also want the EU to set a clear date for 100% of new trucks to produce zero emissions.

Article content Truckmakers already have voluntary emissions commitments, but firms that rely on the vehicles want regulators to bolster the targets as the bloc pushes them to implement their own energy-transition plans. Decarbonizing road transport is a key pillar of the EU’s Green Deal to reach net-zero by the middle of the century. “While we want to start purchasing more zero-emission trucks, they are currently not yet available at sufficient scale,” the companies said in their letter. “We now ask for your support to ramp up their production.”