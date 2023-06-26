TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

TC Energy Corporation. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up $1.87, or 3.61 per cent, to $53.68 on 15.7 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 68 cents, or 1.81 per cent, to $38.19 on 13.4 million shares.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up $1.28, or 1.64 per cent, to $79.28 on 8.2 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up $1.56, or 2.22 per cent, to $71.91 on 6.9 million shares.