Article content (Bloomberg) — More major Chinese electric vehicle makers are eyeing Thailand as a manufacturing and distribution base to neighboring economies, according to the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce. Prospects are backed by recent investment incentives in the kingdom for Chinese automakers, and investments are pouring in, the chamber’s Chairman Narongsak Putthapornmongkol said Sunday.

Article content China’s Hozon New Energy Automobile Co. will start production in Thailand to sell to Southeast Asia in 2024, becoming the latest EV maker to begin building a supply chain in the region’s top auto-manufacturing hub.

Article content Chongqing Changan Automobile and GAC Aion have also announced plans to invest a total of 16.2 billion baht ($470 million) in EV production facilities in the country. Great Wall Motor and BYD Co. have already established production plants in eastern Rayong province. “EV is the most trailblazing industry right now as seen through investments from MG, Great Wall Motor and BYD,” Narongsak said. The chamber is hosting the 16th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Conference in Bangkok from June 24-26. About 4,000 entrepreneurs from 50 countries are attending. Li Chuyuan, chairman of Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Holdings, and Hui Yuan, chairman of Xiao i Corporation are among prominent Chinese businessmen participating in the event.