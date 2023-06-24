

This quick and easy Grilled Pineapple with honey, lime juice, and cinnamon is the perfect dessert for summer dinners or backyard parties!

Grilled Pineapple

Pineapple is delicious, but if you want something quick and simple for dessert this summer, try grilling it. This healthy Grilled Pineapple is made with just 5 ingredients! An excellent treat and also great in sweet and savory dishes, and you can top everything from ice cream, banana nice cream, yogurt, cottage cheese to burgers with it. For another summer fruit you can throw on the grill, try these Grilled Peaches with Honey and Yogurt, and all my grilling recipes are here if you want to cook outside more this summer.

The pineapple marinade only uses four ingredients, most of which you probably have on hand. Quick: Brush the honey-lime sauce on the fruit right before grilling – no need to wait for it to marinate.

Brush the honey-lime sauce on the fruit right before grilling – no need to wait for it to marinate. Healthy: Pineapple is loaded with vitamin C and manganese and has some fiber.

Pineapple is loaded with vitamin C and manganese and has some fiber. Versatile: While this sweet grilled pineapple works great as a dessert, it also pairs well with savory food.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Does grilling pineapple make it sweeter?

Yes, grilling pineapple makes it taste sweeter than raw pineapple since the heat caramelizes the natural sugars.

Is it better to grill fresh or canned pineapple?

Fresh pineapple grills better than canned. However, if pineapple isn’t in season, use canned fruit packed in pineapple juice, not syrup.

What’s the best way to cut a pineapple to grill?

Below is how I cut a pineapple for grilling:

Cut the outer skin off the pineapple with a sharp knife. Slice the pineapple into half-inch-thick pieces.

You can core the pineapple if you want, but there’s no need. Once you grill the fruit, the core gets softer and is OK to eat, or you can eat around it.

How do you keep pineapples from sticking to the grill?

It’s essential to spray your grill or grill pan with oil to prevent pineapple from sticking.

How do you marinate pineapple?

My favorite way to marinate a ripe pineapple is with this easy marinade:

You can use whatever honey you have, but dark honey has a more intense flavor. Olive Oil: All you need is a teaspoon of oil.

All you need is a teaspoon of oil. Lime Juice: The tartness of the fresh lime pairs well with the sweetness of the fruit.

The tartness of the fresh lime pairs well with the sweetness of the fruit. Cinnamon for a warm and complex flavor.

How to Grill Pineapple

Pineapple Marinade: Whisk the honey, oil, lime juice, and cinnamon in a bowl. Prep the BBQ: Heat the grill or indoor grill pan to medium-high. Lightly coat the grill grates with oil spray. Grill the Pineapple: Brush the pineapple circles with the marinade and place it on the grill. Cook, turning once and basting with the remaining marinade, for three to four minutes on each side. It’s ready when it starts to caramelize and is tender, golden and grill marks appear.

What to Serve with Grilled Pineapple

How to Store Grilled Pineapple

If you have leftovers, it’ll last about 3 days in the refrigerator. Reheat it in the microwave until warm, or eat it cold.

Variations

Spicy Grilled Pineapple: Add cayenne pepper for some heat.

Add cayenne pepper for some heat. Spices: Swap cinnamon for chili powder.

Swap cinnamon for chili powder. Citrus: Substitute lemon or orange juice for lime.

Substitute lemon or orange juice for lime. Sweetener: Use agave syrup, maple syrup or brown sugar instead of honey or use sugar-free alternatives.

Grilled Pineapple Recipe #wprm-recipe-rating-1 .wprm-rating-star.wprm-rating-star-full svg * { fill: #f3cc41; }#wprm-recipe-rating-1 .wprm-rating-star.wprm-rating-star-33 svg * { fill: url(#wprm-recipe-rating-1-33); }#wprm-recipe-rating-1 .wprm-rating-star.wprm-rating-star-50 svg * { fill: url(#wprm-recipe-rating-1-50); }#wprm-recipe-rating-1 .wprm-rating-star.wprm-rating-star-66 svg * { fill: url(#wprm-recipe-rating-1-66); }linearGradient#wprm-recipe-rating-1-33 stop { stop-color: #f3cc41; }linearGradient#wprm-recipe-rating-1-50 stop { stop-color: #f3cc41; }linearGradient#wprm-recipe-rating-1-66 stop { stop-color: #f3cc41; } 5 from 23 votes This quick and easy Grilled Pineapple recipe with honey, lime juice, and cinnamon is perfect for summer dinners or backyard parties! Prep: 5 minutes mins Cook: 10 minutes mins Total: 15 minutes mins Yield: 4 servings Serving Size: 2 slices Equipment grill or grill pan Ingredients For the marinade: ul.wprm-advanced-list-4935 li:before {background-color: #424242;color: #ffffff;width: 22px;height: 22px;font-size: 12px;line-height: 12px;} Instructions In a small bowl, combine the honey, olive oil, lime juice, and cinnamon and whisk to blend. Set aside.

Heat the grill or a grill pan over medium-high heat.

When hot, lightly coat the grates with oil spray.

Lightly brush the pineapple with the marinade.

Grill turning once and basting once or twice with the remaining marinade, until tender and golden, about 3-4 minutes on each side.

Serve warm. Last Step: Please leave a rating and comment letting us know how you liked this recipe! This helps our business to thrive and continue providing free, high-quality recipes for you. Nutrition Serving: 2 slices , Calories: 102 kcal , Carbohydrates: 24 g , Protein: 0.6 g , Fat: 1 g , Sodium: 2 mg , Fiber: 2 g , Sugar: 21 g