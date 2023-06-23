A free 7-day, flexible weight loss meal plan including breakfast, lunch and dinner ideas and a shopping list. All recipes include macros and Weight Watchers points.
7 Day Healthy Meal Plan (June 26-July 2)
So summer has officially started and I for one couldn’t be happier! Sunny days, warm breezy evenings and everything zucchini! If you are a fan like me, try my Easy Zucchini Casserole, Giant Zucchini Parmesan or my kid approved Zucchini Tots! Prefer your zucchini on the sweet side? Check out my Chocolate Zucchini Bread and my Pineapple Zucchini Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting for the perfect sweet treat.
With grocery prices soaring, many of us are having to adjust, scale back and/or get more creative with our meals. One of the absolute BEST ways to stay within a budget and maintain healthy eating habits is to MEAL PLAN. You can get more 5-day Budget Friendly Meal Plans by signing up for Relish+ (get a 14-day free trial here!)
Ultimate Skinnytaste Meal Planner
Get the Skinnytaste Ultimate Meal Planner! The 52 week spiral bound meal planner has weekly meal planning grids you can tear out and put on your fridge if you wish, a 12-week meal plan, 30 (15 new) recipes, and tear-out grocery lists. I love starting my week with gratitude, affirmations and intentions, so I included a space for that as well. I hope you will love this as much as I do!
Buy the Skinnytaste meal planner here:
A note about WW Points
If you’re following Weight Watchers, all the recipes here have been updated to reflect the new Weight Watchers program, with points displayed under the recipe title. The ww button in the recipe card takes you to the Weight Watchers website where you can see the recipe builder used to determine those points and add it to your day (US only, you must be logged into your account). All cookbook recipes in the cookbook index are also updated!
About The Meal Plan
If you’re new to my meal plans, I’ve been sharing these free, 7-day flexible healthy meal plans (you can see my previous meal plans here) that are meant as a guide, with plenty of wiggle room for you to add more food, coffee, beverages, fruits, snacks, dessert, wine, etc. or swap recipes out for meals you prefer, you can search for recipes by course in the index. Depending on your goals, you should aim for at least 1500 calories* per day. There’s no one size fits all, this will range by your goals, your age, weight, etc.
There’s also a precise, organized grocery list that will make grocery shopping so much easier and much less stressful. Save you money and time. You’ll dine out less often, waste less food and you’ll have everything you need on hand to help keep you on track.
Meal Plan:
Breakfast and lunch Monday-Friday, are designed to serve 1 while dinners and all meals on Saturday and Sunday are designed to serve a family of 4. Some recipes make enough leftovers for two nights or lunch the next day. The grocery list is comprehensive and includes everything you need to make all meals on the plan.
MONDAY (6/26)
B: Loaded Egg Muffins with 1 cup grapes
L: Grilled Chicken, Strawberry, Avocado Salad with Citrus Dressing
D: Cheesy Vegetarian Zucchini Enchiladas* (recipe x 2) with Black Bean, Avocado, Cucumber and Tomato Salad
Total Calories: 1,099**
TUESDAY (6/27)
B: Loaded Egg Muffins with 1 cup grapes
L: Grilled Chicken, Strawberry, Avocado Salad with Citrus Dressing
D: LEFTOVER Cheesy Vegetarian Zucchini Enchiladas with LEFTOVER Black Bean, Avocado, Cucumber and Tomato Salad
Total Calories: 1,099**
WEDNESDAY (6/28)
B: Loaded Egg Muffins with 1 cup grapes
L: ⅓ Arugula Pasta Salad with Chickpeas
D: Mediterranean Meatballs
Total Calories: 1,108**
THURSDAY (6/29)
B: Loaded Egg Muffins with 1 cup grapes
L: ⅓ Arugula Pasta Salad with Chickpeas
D: Summer Vegetables with Sausage and Potatoes Skillet and Caprese Salad
Total Calories: 1,049**
FRIDAY (6/30)
B: Protein PB & J Smoothie Bowl
L: ⅓ Arugula Pasta Salad with Chickpeas
D: Fish Florentine with Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Total Calories: 1,157**
SATURDAY (7/1)
B: High-Protein Enchilada Scrambled Eggs (recipe x 4)
L: Smash Tacos
D: DINNER OUT
Total Calories: 722**
SUNDAY (7/2)
B: Tropical Chia Pudding Breakfast Bowl (recipe x 2)
L: Tuna Poke Salad (recipe x 2)
D: Air Fryer Chicken Thighs with Mediterranean Quinoa Salad and Raw Shredded Brussels Sprouts with Lemon and Oil
Total Calories: 1,148**
*Make this large batch of enchilada sauce so you have leftover for breakfast Saturday morning.
**This is just a guide, women should aim for around 1500 calories per day. Here’s a helpful calculator to estimate your calorie needs. I’ve left plenty of wiggle room for you to add more food such as coffee, beverages, fruits, snacks, dessert, wine, etc.
Shopping List
Produce
- 1 ½ pounds seedless grapes (any variety)
- 2 medium kiwi
- 2 small mangoes
- 1 medium navel orange
- 5 medium PLUS 1 large lemon
- 2 medium limes
- 1 (12-ounce) container fresh strawberries
- 5 large (7-ounce) Hass avocados
- 2 medium red bell peppers
- 1 medium yellow bell pepper
- 1 medium orange bell pepper
- 2 medium English cucumbers
- 6 mini (Persian) cucumbers (can sub 1 large English, if desired)
- 6 ounces Brussels sprouts (can buy pre-shredded, if desired)
- 6 medium zucchini
- 2 medium heads garlic
- 1 pound baby red potatoes
- 2 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes
- 2 large bunches scallions
- 1 medium bunch/container fresh basil
- 1 small bunch/container fresh rosemary or thyme
- 1 small bunch/container fresh dill
- 1 small bunch fresh Italian parsley
- 1 medium bunch fresh cilantro
- 1 medium head butter lettuce
- 1 (1-pound) bag/clamshell baby arugula
- 1 (1-pound) bag/clamshell baby spinach
- 3 medium PLUS 1 large vine-ripened tomato
- 1 dry pint cherry or grape tomatoes
- 1 medium red onion
- 1 small PLUS 1 large yellow onion
Meat, Poultry and Fish
- 1 (8-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breast
- 6 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs
- 2 pounds 93% lean ground turkey
- 1 pound Italian chicken sausage
- 1 ¼ pound (4) thick skinless white firm fish fillets (such as grouper, bass or halibut)
- 1 pound sushi grade tuna
- 1 package center-cut bacon
Grains*
- 1 small bag dry quinoa
- 1 small package corn tortillas (you need 8)
- 1 package (8-inch) flour tortillas (you need 8)
- 1 small package dry pearl Israeli couscous (whole wheat, if you can find it)
- 1 package penne or rotini pasta
- 1 package unseasoned plain panko breadcrumbs
Condiments and Spices
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Canola oil
- Cooking spray
- Olive oil spray (or get a Misto oil mister)
- Kosher salt (I like Diamond Crystal)
- Pepper grinder (or fresh peppercorns)
- Balsamic vinegar
- Garlic powder
- Onion powder
- Paprika
- Adobo seasoning
- Mexican hot chili powder
- Cumin
- Taco seasoning (or ingredients to make your own)
- Reduced sodium soy sauce*
- Sesame oil
- Sriracha sauce
- Rice wine vinegar
- Furikake
- Herbs de Provence or oregano
Dairy & Misc. Refrigerated Items
- 1 dozen large eggs (buy an 18-pack if you want some whole eggs in Enchilada Scrambled Eggs)
- 1 quart liquid egg whites
- 1 (8-ounce) bottle nonfat milk
- 1 (8-ounce) carton half and half
- 1 quart unsweetened vanilla almond milk
- 1 small tub whipped butter (can sub salted butter in Mashed Potatoes, if desired)
- 1 small box salted butter
- 1 box reduced fat cream cheese
- 1 small tub light sour cream
- 1 small package feta cheese
- 1 small wedge fresh Parmesan cheese
- 1 (32-ounce) container nonfat plain Greek yogurt
- 1 (8-ounce) bag shredded cheddar cheese
- 2 (8-ounce) bags shredded reduced fat Mexican cheese blend (I like Sargento)
- 1 (8-ounce) log fresh mozzarella
- 1 small tub tzatziki sauce (optional, and can sub ½ cup Greek yogurt for Mediterranean Meatball
- Bowls, if desired)
- 1 small tub pico de gallo (or ingredients to make your own)
Canned and Jarred
- 1 (15.5-ounce) can black beans
- 1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas
- 1 small jar sun dried tomatoes
- 1 small jar peanut butter
- 1 small can/jar chipotle peppers in adobo
- 1 small jar kalamata olives
- 1 (32-ounce) carton reduced sodium chicken broth
- 1 (29-ounce) can tomato sauce
Frozen
- 1 small package blueberries
- 1 small package sliced strawberries
- 1 small package chopped spinach (can sub fresh in Egg Muffins, if desired)
- 1 small bag shelled edamame
Misc. Dry Goods
- 1 small package chia seeds
- 1 small package dried unsweetened shredded coconut (if buying from bulk bin, you need ¼ cup)
- Prepared wasabi (in a tube)
- Monk fruit sweetener or stevia (or your favorite sweetener)
- 1 small package raw slivered almonds (if buying from bulk
Non-Food Items
- Parchment paper
*You can buy gluten free, if desired