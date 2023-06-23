This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy

A free 7-day, flexible weight loss meal plan including breakfast, lunch and dinner ideas and a shopping list. All recipes include macros and Weight Watchers points.

7 Day Healthy Meal Plan (June 26-July 2)

So summer has officially started and I for one couldn’t be happier! Sunny days, warm breezy evenings and everything zucchini! If you are a fan like me, try my Easy Zucchini Casserole, Giant Zucchini Parmesan or my kid approved Zucchini Tots! Prefer your zucchini on the sweet side? Check out my Chocolate Zucchini Bread and my Pineapple Zucchini Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting for the perfect sweet treat.

With grocery prices soaring, many of us are having to adjust, scale back and/or get more creative with our meals. One of the absolute BEST ways to stay within a budget and maintain healthy eating habits is to MEAL PLAN. You can get more 5-day Budget Friendly Meal Plans by signing up for Relish+ (get a 14-day free trial here!)

A note about WW Points If you’re following Weight Watchers, all the recipes here have been updated to reflect the new Weight Watchers program, with points displayed under the recipe title. The ww button in the recipe card takes you to the Weight Watchers website where you can see the recipe builder used to determine those points and add it to your day (US only, you must be logged into your account). All cookbook recipes in the cookbook index are also updated!

About The Meal Plan

If you’re new to my meal plans, I’ve been sharing these free, 7-day flexible healthy meal plans (you can see my previous meal plans here) that are meant as a guide, with plenty of wiggle room for you to add more food, coffee, beverages, fruits, snacks, dessert, wine, etc. or swap recipes out for meals you prefer, you can search for recipes by course in the index. Depending on your goals, you should aim for at least 1500 calories* per day. There’s no one size fits all, this will range by your goals, your age, weight, etc.

There’s also a precise, organized grocery list that will make grocery shopping so much easier and much less stressful. Save you money and time. You’ll dine out less often, waste less food and you’ll have everything you need on hand to help keep you on track.

Meal Plan:

Breakfast and lunch Monday-Friday, are designed to serve 1 while dinners and all meals on Saturday and Sunday are designed to serve a family of 4. Some recipes make enough leftovers for two nights or lunch the next day. The grocery list is comprehensive and includes everything you need to make all meals on the plan.

MONDAY (6/26)

B: Loaded Egg Muffins with 1 cup grapes

L: Grilled Chicken, Strawberry, Avocado Salad with Citrus Dressing

D: Cheesy Vegetarian Zucchini Enchiladas* (recipe x 2) with Black Bean, Avocado, Cucumber and Tomato Salad

Total Calories: 1,099**

TUESDAY (6/27)

B: Loaded Egg Muffins with 1 cup grapes

L: Grilled Chicken, Strawberry, Avocado Salad with Citrus Dressing

D: LEFTOVER Cheesy Vegetarian Zucchini Enchiladas with LEFTOVER Black Bean, Avocado, Cucumber and Tomato Salad

Total Calories: 1,099**

WEDNESDAY (6/28)

B: Loaded Egg Muffins with 1 cup grapes

L: ⅓ Arugula Pasta Salad with Chickpeas

D: Mediterranean Meatballs

Total Calories: 1,108**

THURSDAY (6/29)

B: Loaded Egg Muffins with 1 cup grapes

L: ⅓ Arugula Pasta Salad with Chickpeas

D: Summer Vegetables with Sausage and Potatoes Skillet and Caprese Salad

Total Calories: 1,049**

FRIDAY (6/30)

B: Protein PB & J Smoothie Bowl

L: ⅓ Arugula Pasta Salad with Chickpeas

D: Fish Florentine with Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Total Calories: 1,157**

SATURDAY (7/1)

B: High-Protein Enchilada Scrambled Eggs (recipe x 4)

L: Smash Tacos

D: DINNER OUT

Total Calories: 722**

SUNDAY (7/2)

B: Tropical Chia Pudding Breakfast Bowl (recipe x 2)

L: Tuna Poke Salad (recipe x 2)

D: Air Fryer Chicken Thighs with Mediterranean Quinoa Salad and Raw Shredded Brussels Sprouts with Lemon and Oil

Total Calories: 1,148**

*Make this large batch of enchilada sauce so you have leftover for breakfast Saturday morning.

**This is just a guide, women should aim for around 1500 calories per day. Here’s a helpful calculator to estimate your calorie needs. I’ve left plenty of wiggle room for you to add more food such as coffee, beverages, fruits, snacks, dessert, wine, etc.

