Article content (Bloomberg) — There are early signs of investors fleeing from tech stocks after 1999-like rally formed a “baby bubble,” according to Bank of America Corp.’s Michael Hartnett.

Article content The technology sector saw $2 billion outflows, the largest in 10 weeks, in the five trading days through June 21, BofA wrote in a note, citing EPFR Global data. Investors exited with the Nasdaq 100 Index poised for its best half since the last six months of 1999.

Article content The rally in US stocks stalled this week as investors digested Jerome Powell’s outlook on monetary policy. The Federal Reserve chair said more interest-rate increases may be needed this year, at a time equities have been climbing on hopes that rate hikes would end soon. Hartnett said that although crowded positioning and strong investor sentiment isn’t an impediment to fresh upside, there’s a bigger chance of a downside than upside this summer. His team sees a maximum upside of 100-150 points versus downside of 300 points for the S&P 500 before Labor Day in September.