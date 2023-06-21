(Bloomberg) — The first rise in UK house prices in seven months was overshadowed by a rapidly darkening outlook for the property market after a surge in bets for higher interest rates.

The average cost of a UK home rose to £286,000 ($363,520) in April, up 0.5% compared to the previous month, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday.

The figures contrast with more recent readings from mortgage lenders showing that prices are declining, based on loans extended to buyers. The ONS figures reflect prices for completed transactions and lag by several months.

There are growing concerns that demand for housing and property prices will soon be dampened by a surge in mortgage rates as investors bet on the Bank of England lifting its key rate to 6% following red-hot inflation data.

Pressure on property prices could adds to a growing list of economic headaches for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who faces an election by early 2025. Separate figures out Wednesday showed core inflation at a 31-year high.