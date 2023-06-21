Article content (Bloomberg) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledged an additional $1.3 billion in assistance to help Ukraine rebuild following the Russian invasion. Most of the funds will be directed to restoring the country’s battered energy grid and critical infrastructure ranging from ports to rail lines and border crossings.

Article content The top US diplomat announced the new funds in London, where he is attending the Ukraine Recovery conference, hosted by the UK government. The meeting aims to unite allies behind an organized effort to help Kyiv sustain its economy as it presses forward with a counteroffensive to reclaim territory from Russian forces.