Article content YERINGTON, Nev., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nevada Copper (TSX: NCU) (OTC: NEVDF) (FSE: ZYTA) (“Nevada Copper” or the “Company”) provides the results from its 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”), held today in Toronto. Shareholders holding a total of 419,941,084 common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) were represented by proxy at the Meeting, representing approximately 58.04% of the total 723,508,700 Common Shares outstanding as of the record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting.

Article content Voting Details

The following eight nominees were elected as directors of the Company until the next annual shareholder meeting of the Company or until their successors are elected or appointed, with the detailed voting results as follows: