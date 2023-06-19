Hope Muir, Joan and Jerry Lozinski Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, today announced promotions for the 2023/24 season. They include the promotion of Christopher Gerty from First Soloist to Principal Dancer, and Josh Hall, Peng-Fei Jiang and Larkin Miller to Second Soloist.

“As my inaugural season as Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada comes to a close, I reflect on what an honour it has been to work the incredible artists of this company. One of the great privileges of my role is to recognize the exceptional contribution of individual artists with promotions,” said Muir.

“Following his assured debuts in many leading roles and in recognition of his versatility and commitment, it is my pleasure to promote Christopher Gerty to Principal Dancer. I am also thrilled to promote Corps de Ballet members Josh Hall, Peng-Fei Jiang and Larkin Miller to Second Soloist. All three of these talented artists have shown tremendous growth this past season and I look forward to watching their careers blossom in the coming years. My sincere congratulations to all!”

Promotions

Christopher Gerty to Principal Dancer

Born in Watford, England, Christopher grew up largely in Australia. He first trained at Newcastle Dance Academy in Australia, followed by the New Zealand School of Dance and San Francisco Ballet School.

Christopher joined the company as an RBC Apprentice in 2014 after coming to Toronto on an exchange with Canada’s National Ballet School. He became a member of the Corps de Ballet the following year, and debuted in a principal role in James Kudelka’s The Four Seasons in 2018. He’s been a First Soloist since 2022.

Romeo in Tchaikovsky’s classic is one of the signature roles in his repertoire.







Other roles include Prince Siegfried in Swan Lake, Lewis Carroll/The White Rabbit in Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, Peter/The Nutcracker in The Nutcracker, Prince Charming in Cinderella, Diamond Man in The Sleeping Beauty, A Man in The Four Seasons, Ancestor Zeb in MADDADDAM and Stiva in Anna Karenina. In 2018, Gerty was awarded the Patron Award of Merit.

Josh Hall, Peng-Fei Jiang and Larkin Miller Promoted to Second Soloist

Josh Hall is a native of Syracuse, New York, and he trained at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. He joined the National Ballet of Canada after working with the Charlotte Ballet, and became a member of the Corps de Ballet in 2022. He’s performed the role of Uncle Nikolai in The Nutcracker, and recently debuted as Tybalt in Romeo and Juliet, and Guy Glover and René Jodoin in Frame by Frame.

Born in Anhui, China, Peng-Fei Jiang trained at the Beijing Dance Academy and the New Zealand School of Dance. Subsequently, he performed with The Royal New Zealand Ballet and The Hong Kong Ballet before joining The National Ballet of Canada as a member of the Corps de Ballet in 2017. His repertoire includes Prince Florimund in The Sleeping Beauty and an Icicle in The Nutcracker, and he recently made his debut as Tybalt in Romeo and Juliet.

Larkin Miller was born in Los Angeles, California and trained at The School of American Ballet and American Ballet Theatre Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School in New York City. He joined the National as a member of the Corps de Ballet in 2018. He made his debut in the roles of Peter/The Nutcracker in The Nutcracker and Prince Charming in Cinderella this season.

David Tory Award and Patron Award of Merit Winners

David Tory Award

Named after the late David Tory, former Vice-Chairman of The National Ballet of Canada’s Board of Directors, who passed away in 2006, this distinction recognizes dancers for their professionalism and dedication.

The the 2022/23 recipients are Principal Dancers Svetlana Lunkina and Harrison James, who will each receive $3,500.

Patron Award of Merit

This award is granted by the Patrons’ Council Committee of The National Ballet of Canada, and goes to one female and one male Corps de Ballet member at the end of each season for their progress.

The the 2022/23 recipients are Emma Ouellet and Albjon Gjorllaku, who will each receive $1,500.

Congratulations to all.

#LUDWIGVAN

Get the daily arts news straight to your inbox.

Sign up for the Ludwig van Daily — classical music and opera in five minutes or less HERE.