A free 7-day, flexible weight loss meal plan including breakfast, lunch and dinner ideas and a shopping list. All recipes include macros and Weight Watchers points.

7 Day Healthy Meal Plan (June 19-25)

Summer arrives this week!!! Woohoo!! Who else is excited!?! Check out my grilling recipes, salads and easy summertime desserts like my Blueberry Galette or these festive Red White and Blue Fruit Skewers with Cheesecake Yogurt Dip for the perfect meal for those lazy summer days.

With grocery prices soaring, many of us are having to adjust, scale back and/or get more creative with our meals. One of the absolute BEST ways to stay within a budget and maintain healthy eating habits is to MEAL PLAN. You can get more 5-day Budget Friendly Meal Plans by signing up for Relish+ (get a 14-day free trial here!)

About The Meal Plan

About The Meal Plan

If you’re new to my meal plans, I’ve been sharing these free, 7-day flexible healthy meal plans (you can see my previous meal plans here) that are meant as a guide, with plenty of wiggle room for you to add more food, coffee, beverages, fruits, snacks, dessert, wine, etc. or swap recipes out for meals you prefer, you can search for recipes by course in the index. Depending on your goals, you should aim for at least 1500 calories* per day. There’s no one size fits all, this will range by your goals, your age, weight, etc.

There’s also a precise, organized grocery list that will make grocery shopping so much easier and much less stressful. Save you money and time. You’ll dine out less often, waste less food and you’ll have everything you need on hand to help keep you on track.

Meal Plan:

Breakfast and lunch Monday-Friday, are designed to serve 1 while dinners and all meals on Saturday and Sunday are designed to serve a family of 4. Some recipes make enough leftovers for two nights or lunch the next day. The grocery list is comprehensive and includes everything you need to make all meals on the plan.

MONDAY (6/19)

B: Avocado Toast with Egg and an orange

L: Tuna Egg Salad over 2 cups mixed greens

D: Summer Cavatelli Pasta with Corn, Tomatoes and Zucchini with a green salad*

Total Calories: 1,038**

TUESDAY (6/20)

B: 15-Minute Protein Chia Seed Cereal

L: LEFTOVER Summer Cavatelli Pasta with Corn, Tomatoes and Zucchini

D: Chipotle Chicken with Cilantro Lime Rice (recipe x 2), Pico de Gallo and Best Guacamole Recipe

Total Calories: 1,156**

WEDNESDAY (6/21)

B: English Muffin Breakfast Sandwich with a peach

L: Buffalo Chicken Salad

D: Steak Kebabs with Chimichurri, LEFTOVER Cilantro Lime Rice and Veggie Kabobs

Total Calories: 1,178**

THURSDAY (6/22)

B: English Muffin Breakfast Sandwich with a peach

L: Buffalo Chicken Salad

D: Turkey Stuffed Peppers with 1 cup Black Bean, Avocado, Cucumber and Tomato Salad

Total Calories: 1,069**

FRIDAY (6/23)

B: 15-Minute Protein Chia Seed Cereal

L: LEFTOVER Turkey Stuffed Peppers with 1 cup LEFTOVER Black Bean, Avocado, Cucumber and Tomato Salad

D: Air Fryer Salmon with Maple Soy Glaze with ¾ cup brown rice and Roasted Broccoli with Smashed Garlic

Total Calories: 1,309**

SATURDAY (6/24)

B: Protein Bagels with Cottage Cheese with Classic Egg Salad

L: 1 ½ cups Italian Pasta Salad

D: DINNER OUT

Total Calories: 705**

SUNDAY (6/25)

B: Green Smoothie Bowl (recipe x 4)

L: LEFTOVER Italian Pasta Salad with Grilled Pesto Shrimp Skewers

D: One Pot Orzo with Sausage, Spinach and Corn

Total Calories: 1,202**

*Green salad includes 6 cups mixed greens, 2 scallions, ½ cup each: tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, chickpeas and ¼ cup light vinaigrette.

**This is just a guide, women should aim for around 1500 calories per day. Here’s a helpful calculator to estimate your calorie needs. I’ve left plenty of wiggle room for you to add more food such as coffee, beverages, fruits, snacks, dessert, wine, etc.

