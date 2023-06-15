An abused woman, a struggling single mother in a new land… do the details of an “ordinary” life make for good theatre? Song of the Cicadas is a one-act play that tells the story of an immigrant actress who faces domestic abuse. She’s a mother who’s come to a new country hoping for a better life, and finds discrimination at her funny accent and ways.

The one-woman show delves deep into the emotions of the character, revealing the highs and lows, the humour and the bittersweet. From jazz to opera, background music is woven into the narrative. It’s a personal story that points to issues in the society around her that are often overlooked, such as the treatment of newcomers, and the hidden crimes of domestic abuse.

It’s a story about resilience, and about turning to self-reliance rather than bitterness. The play runs selected dates from June 16 to July 20 at the Reflection Theatre Stage.

The Creative Team

Simeon Dimitrov, director and co-dramaturge/playwright

Simeon Dimitrov has an extensive background as a poet, director, playwright and pedagogue in his native Bulgaria. He’s a graduate in Bulgarian philology and philosophy from the prestigious Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski”, and began his career in theatre soon after. He has taught at several institutions such as the Music Academy Plovdiv, and has won numerous awards for his work, which has included directing chamber music.

Simeon has also published several books of poetry, and won the Golden Danube Pen Literary Prize for Poetry. He’s created more than 200 theatrical works, and two of his students have been nominated for Oscars (Maria Bakalova for a supporting role, and Ilian Ivanov as a producer of a short film, both in 2021).

Maria N. Angelova — Co-Dramaturge/Playwright, Actress (Krista)

Bulgarian-Canadian actress Maria Angelova took inspiration from her own life story in creating the show. A professional actress at the age of 18, she’s a graduate of the Institute for Library Studies in Sofia, and holds a degree in Acting for Theater and Film from the National Academy for Theater and Film Arts. She immigrated to Canada in 1990, and in 2015, helped to found a Bulgarian theatre group in Toronto. Since creating Song of the Cicadas with Simeon Dimitrov in 2018, she has performed the show in the US and Bulgaria. Her 2020 series of Bulgarian fairy tales on her YouTube channel has garnered thousands of views.

George Yaneff, set design

Freelance Bulgarian-Canadian artist George Yaneff typically works in a bright palette of rich colours and textures. With a degree in fine art from the National Academy of Arts in Sofia, his paintings are included in several private collections in Europe and North America. He has created many posters in his three decades as an artist and designer, including the one for this show.

Canadian actor and theatre professional Vitan Pravtchev acts as translator and producer for the show. A graduate of The Creative School of Toronto Metropolitan University as valedictorian in 2017, he’s performed in a variety of musical and theatre productions in Toronto; most recently, with Maria Angelova in an award-winning show at New York Fringe.

