U.S. stock futures were slightly softer Thursday, but holding just shy of recent highs, as traders continued to reflect on U.S. monetary policy trajectory after the Federal Reserve paused rate rises but suggested there were more to come.

How are stock-index futures trading

On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA fell 233 points, or 0.68%, to 33979, the S&P 500 SPX increased 4 points, or 0.08%, to 4373, and the Nasdaq Composite COMP gained 53 points, or 0.39%, to 13626.

What’s driving markets

