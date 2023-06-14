Article content BOCA RATON, Fla., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Corporation”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced the voting results of the annual general meeting (the “Meeting”) of shareholders of the Corporation (“Shareholders”) that was held today as follows: 1. Fixing the Number of Directors

Article content The number of directors of the Corporation was fixed at five. For Against Broker Non-Votes 28,501,829 (98.447%) 449,530 (1.553%) 33,444,663

Article content 2. Election of the Nominated Directors All five nominees set forth in the proxy statement of the Corporation dated April 28, 2023, were elected as directors of the Corporation by ordinary resolutions passed by a vote held by ballot in respect to each nominee as follows: Director Number and percentage of Subordinate Voting Shares (the “Shares”) represented in person or by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting that were voted FOR Number and percentage of Shares represented in person or by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting that were WITHHELD from voting Broker Non-Votes James A. Cacioppo 27,108,473 (93.635%) 1,842,886 (6.365%) 33,444,663 Benjamin Cross 27,371,744 (94.544%) 1,579,615 (5.456%) 33,444,663 Marina Hahn 28,312,113 (97.792%) 639,246 (2.208%) 33,444,663 Stephen Monroe 27,363,793 (94.516%) 1,587,566 (5.484%) 33,444,663 Bill Wafford 28,353,019 (97.933%) 598,340 (2.067%) 33,444,663