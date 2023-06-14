Article content

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global crypto landscape has recently experienced the emergence of a new sensation in the form of a suite of ASIC miners from Bitmanu . Many industry stalwarts consider these mining rigs to be nothing less than a technological marvel that has the potential to change the way crypto mining will be done in the years to come.

The most striking feature of Bitmanu miners is their hash rates which are miles ahead of any other mining hardware ever built. Powered by these hash rates, Bitmanu’s BM1, BM2, and BM Pro miners can mine Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dash, and Monero with unforeseen efficiency.