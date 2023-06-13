Article content BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets and Wall Street futures rose Tuesday ahead of a U.S. inflation update and a Federal Reserve decision on another possible interest rate hike. London and Paris opened higher. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. Oil prices rebounded from Monday’s plunge.

Financial Post Top Stories Sign up to receive the daily top stories from the Financial Post, a division of Postmedia Network Inc. By clicking on the sign up button you consent to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You may unsubscribe any time by clicking on the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails or any newsletter. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thanks for signing up! A welcome email is on its way. If you don’t see it, please check your junk folder. The next issue of Financial Post Top Stories will soon be in your inbox. We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again

Article content Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.9% on Monday to a 14-month high ahead of the release of U.S. inflation figure Tuesday. Forecasters expect it to show inflation eased in May but still was double the Fed’s 2% target despite interest rate hikes to cool business activity.

Advertisement 2 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

THIS CONTENT IS RESERVED FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Exclusive articles by Kevin Carmichael, Victoria Wells, Jake Edmiston, Gabriel Friedman and others.

Daily content from Financial Times, the world’s leading global business publication.

Unlimited online access to read articles from Financial Post, National Post and 15 news sites across Canada with one account.

National Post ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition to view on any device, share and comment on.

Daily puzzles, including the New York Times Crossword. SUBSCRIBE TO UNLOCK MORE ARTICLES Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Exclusive articles by Kevin Carmichael, Victoria Wells, Jake Edmiston, Gabriel Friedman and others.

Daily content from Financial Times, the world’s leading global business publication.

Unlimited online access to read articles from Financial Post, National Post and 15 news sites across Canada with one account.

National Post ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition to view on any device, share and comment on.

Daily puzzles, including the New York Times Crossword. REGISTER TO UNLOCK MORE ARTICLES Create an account or sign in to continue with your reading experience. Access articles from across Canada with one account.

Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments.

Enjoy additional articles per month.

Get email updates from your favourite authors.

Article content On Tuesday, the S&P 500 future was up 0.3%. That for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained less than 0.1%. Traders hope the Fed will skip another rate increase when its monthly board meeting ends Wednesday, but that might be complicated if inflation is higher than expected. Central banks in Europe and Japan also are due to meet this week to discuss possible rate hikes. The Fed’s benchmark lending rate is at a 16-year high, which has led to a contraction in manufacturing activity and three high-profile bank failures. “The bull market rally looks like it doesn’t want to stop,” said Edward Moya of Oanda in a report. “Wall Street appears confident that the Fed will not be delivering its 11th straight rate hike this week.”

Article content

Advertisement 3 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London rose 0.1% to 7,580.12 and the CAC 40 in Paris advanced 0.6% to 7,290.47. The DAX in Frankfurt gained 0.4% to 16,155.17. High-growth stocks, seen by investors as some of the biggest beneficiaries of lower rates, led the market Monday. Tech stocks alone accounted for more than half the S&P 500’s gain, powered by gains of at least 1.5% for both Microsoft and Apple. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2% to 3,233.67 after China’s central bank lowered its one-week lending rate for the first time since last summer. That appeared to reflect official concern about the health of China’s economic recovery after growth in factory and consumer activity weakened. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo surged 1.8% to 33,018.65 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 0.6% to 19,521.42.

Advertisement 4 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The Kospi in South Korea added 0.3% to 2,637.95 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 was 0.2% higher at 7,138.90. New Zealand and Bangkok advanced. Singapore and Jakarta declined. Forecasters expect Tuesday’s inflation update to show U.S. consumer prices rose 4.1% over a year earlier last month. That would be down from April’s 4.9% and last June’s peak above 9% but more than double the Fed target of 2%. Two Fed board members have said the Fed should hold off on a rate increase this week while it gathers data on the impact of previous hikes. On Monday, Switzerland’s UBS said it has completed its takeover of rival Credit Suisse in a government-arranged rescue combining the country’s two largest banks. In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 42 cents to $67.54 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell $3.05 on Monday to $67.12. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trade, gained 66 cents to $72.50 per barrel in London. It lost $2.95 the previous session to $71.84. The dollar rose to 139.78 yen from Monday’s 139.62 yen. The euro advanced to $1.0802 from $1.0756.

Article content