TORONTO, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PROBE

GOLD

INC.

(TSX:

PRB)

(OTCQB:

PROBF) (“Probe” or the “Company”) announces the voting results for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held today, in Toronto. Results of the Meeting

The Company is reporting the voting results of its Meeting held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. The summary of the results as follows: Total Shares Voted: 102,455,191 Total Shares Issued and Outstanding: 159,904,315 Total Percentage of Shares Voted: 64.07%

Election of Directors Based on the proxies received and the votes cast at the Meeting, each nominee director was elected to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted: Name of Nominee Vote For % Withhold % Jamie Sokalsky 95,011,120 98.95% 1,011,173 1.05% David Palmer 96,009,684 99.99% 12,609 0.01% Dennis H. Peterson 88,501,033 92.17% 7,521,260 7.83% Renaud Adams 95,793,024 99.76% 229,269 0.24% Jamie Horvat 92,970,790 96.82% 3,051,503 3.18% Aleksandra Bukacheva 95,630,463 99.59% 391,830 0.41% Basil Haymann, Gord McCreary, and Marco Gagnon did not stand for re-election to the Board. After over a decade of service to the Board, Gord McCreary and Basil Haymann have decided to retire. Marco Gagnon has stepped down as a director, however, will remain actively involved as a senior executive on the management team of the Company.

Jamie Sokalsky, Chairman of Probe, states: "On behalf of myself and the other Directors, I would like to express our sincere thanks to Gord, Basil, and Marco for their years of service as directors and their valuable contributions to the success of the Company. Throughout their time on the Board, they have provided valuable insights and perspectives. We deeply appreciate the positive impact they have had on our organization, as well as their steadfast commitment to upholding our core values. The Company and shareholders have benefited greatly from their experience, knowledge, and skills." Appointment of Auditors Based on the proxies received and the votes cast at the Meeting, MNP LLP was appointed as the Company's auditor. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted:

Vote For % Withhold % MNP LLP 101,676,975 99.27% 753,216 0.74% Please refer to the Company's Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for further details on the above matters. About

Probe

Gold:

Probe Gold Inc. is a leading Canadian gold exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of highly prospective gold properties. The Company is committed to discovering and developing high-quality gold projects, including its key asset the multimillion-ounce Novador Gold Project, Québec. The Company is well-funded and controls a strategic land package of approximately 1,500-square-kilometres of exploration ground within some of the most prolific gold belts in Québec. The Company was formed as a result of the $526M sale of Probe Mines Limited to Goldcorp.