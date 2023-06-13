The Sound Travels Festival of Sound Art returns for a 25th season to the NAISA North Media Arts Centre from June 15 to September 4, 2023. The Festival will include both indoor and outdoor exhibits, along with soundwalks and other special events.

Darren Copeland, Artistic Director, New Adventures in Sound Art commented in a statement, “NAISA marks the 25th anniversary of its Sound Travels Festival by including interactive artworks that imagine alternative ways of listening and responding to the acoustic environment. This year’s Sound Travels artists explore the theme Remote Connections by transforming common everyday sounds through interactive sculptural objects and experiential listening.”

The Festival continues all summer with two interactive media art installations that dive into the very nature of listening.

The Sound Travels Festival of Sound Art

Two installations will be available all summer.

Outdoors: Sensation of Distribution by Mitchell Akiyama and Brady Peters

Listening pipes have been installed on NAISA’s exterior walls and seating areas as an outdoor sculpture where you can tap into the sounds you’d normally ignore.

Indoors: Secret Reception by Kristine Diekman, Ben Pagac and Tony Allard

Art and bioacoustics come together to raise questions about how sound is perceived by non-humans. The media art installation uses objects and interfaces you can touch, which use vibrations to express sound. The artwork emulates the way that insects detect sound through their body parts.

World Listening Day SOUNDwalk and Screening

A SOUNDwalk will take you through the mid-summer beauty of Deer Lake, paired with a screening of Listening (with Hildegard Westerkamp) by filmmakers Mike Hoolboom and Heather Frise and Accidental Wilderness by media and sound artist Alëna Korolëva. The online screening will include a Q&A with the artists.

World Listening Day is recognized by hundreds of organizations and their members across six continents. The event is meant to link listening to engaging with the ecology.

Details: July 15 and 18, 2023 online and at Warbler’s Roost, 3785D Eagle Lake Rd, South River. Tickets [HERE].

[embedded content]

The Decomposing Piano

The Decomposing Piano project began in December 2022, just before NAISA reopened in South River in early 2023. It’s a concrete experiment in the Northern Ontario climate and a good old upright piano. As it breaks down physically, the sounds are captured via installed tech.

This summer, a regular Open Improv and Special Guest Performances will make the most of the piano as it continues its journey into the abyss. New timbres and tunings are revealed on a daily basis, and sometimes even more frequently.

Details: Open Improv every Saturday at 1 p.m. from June 3 to September 2; Guest Performances on June 24, July 28 and August 26 at 7:00 p.m. at the NAISA North Media Arts Centre — Pay by Donation ($12 minimum for guest performances)

Check out the Decomposing Piano webcam [HERE].

The Sound Travels Festival kicks off with a meet the artist reception on June 15 at 1 p.m. at the NAISA North Media Arts Centre, 313 Highway 124, South River, Ontario. More information about the festival and events [HERE].

#LUDWIGVAN

Get the daily arts news straight to your inbox.

Sign up for the Ludwig van Daily — classical music and opera in five minutes or less HERE.