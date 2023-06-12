Here are some of the biggest movers of Monday.

Stock gainers:

Biogen Inc. shares

BIIB,

+1.31%

rallied 5% following a full-day halt during the regular session as a Food and Drug Administration committee convened to vote on an approval recommendation for the biotech’s Alzheimer’s drug candidate it makes with Eisai Co.

ESALF,

+9.35%

The committee voted unanimously to recommend approval, and Biogen shares took off when they were unhalted.