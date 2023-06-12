Here are some of the biggest movers of Monday.
Stock gainers:
Biogen Inc. shares
rallied 5% following a full-day halt during the regular session as a Food and Drug Administration committee convened to vote on an approval recommendation for the biotech’s Alzheimer’s drug candidate it makes with Eisai Co.
The committee voted unanimously to recommend approval, and Biogen shares took off when they were unhalted.
Oracle Corp.
stock rose 4%. It is slated to report fiscal fourth-quarter earnings after the bell on Monday. Analysts polled by FactSet expect the software giant to report adjusted earnings of $1.58 a share on sales of $13.7 billion.
Teck Resources
stock edged higher as Glencore
lodged a bid for its coal unit, in addition to a $23 billion offer for the whole company.
Stock decliners:
Carvana shares
fell 1%, following a 21% downturn on Friday for the volatile used-car retailer.