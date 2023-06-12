We’ve got some amazing news we’ve been dying to tell you about — and now we can finally spill the beans:

ZoomerMedia has officially acquired Ludwig Van.

ZoomerMedia? The publicly traded company founded by media pioneer Moses Znaimer? Yup. That’s the one.

ZoomerMedia Limited (TSVX:ZUM) is Canada’s first diversified media firm that produces original TV and radio programmes in addition to owning and operating media across all channels (television, radio, print, and internet). Zoomer also has a thriving shows and conferences division, with in-house amenities that allow the company to provide its clients with strategic advice, creative services, and individualised events. Zoomer is located in Toronto’s Liberty Village neighbourhood and employs 200 people.

Of course, there’s no Zoomermedia without Moses Znaimer, founder of CityTV, MuchMusic, Bravo!, Fashion Television, CP24, the New Classical FM and countless other iconic Canadian media brands.

This acquisition follows the recent additions of blogTO and Daily Hive to ZoomerMedia’s roster of digital publications.

So why would a ZoomerMedia company buy a Classical Music website?

Through this merger, Ludwig Van will work with the Zoomermedia team to amplify our content and start rolling out new podcasts, videos, concert events, and more original features.

But let’s get to the important stuff: what does this mean for you, our dear readers?

It means you’ll get more of what you already love. Ludwig Van will operate as an independent division of ZoomerMedia focused on creating high-quality arts journalism with a twist of personality. ZoomerMedia’s support will also bring us new resources to make even more content that you love! As always, we’ll keep most of it free to access.

We’ll have more news on our future plans in the coming months. In the meantime, you can read the official press release [HERE].

We started Ludwig Van with the mission to keep local arts coverage alive and change how media companies operate. By joining Moses Znaimer and the ZoomerMedia team, we’ll take that mission to the next level by building the best arts media content in Canada. I know Moses shares our commitment, and we can’t wait to get started.

I’d Like to thank our team, partners, clients, and of course, our readers for their support during the last 6 years. We would not be here today without all of you! It’s been an amazing journey, and I’m thrilled to write the next chapter of Ludwig Van with our great team and our new partner ZoomerMedia.

See more details [HERE].

With that, let’s take a look back at the journey that got us here:

Learn more about ZoomerMedia [HERE].