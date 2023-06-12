This is a list of concerts we are attending, wishing we could attend, or thinking about attending between June 12 and June 18, 2023. For more details on what’s happening around Toronto, visit our calendar here.

Luminato/Treemonisha

Wednesday June 14 at 8 p.m. (repeats Thursday June 15 at 8 p.m., Friday June 16 at 8 p.m. and Saturday June 17 at 8 p.m.). Bluma Appel Theatre. $30+

Scott Joplin’s nearly-lost opera of 1911 is refitted for Luminato by a predominantly Black female creative team with a new libretto and a modified score. Canadian soprano Neema Bickersteth leads an all-Black cast in the title role. Info here.

Toronto Symphony Orchestra/Yuja Wang/Gustavo Gimeno

Friday June 16 at 7:30 p.m. (repeats Saturday June 17 at 8 p.m. and Sunday June 18 at 3 p.m.). Roy Thomson Hall. Sold out.

The last classical outings of the TSO season feature no less a star than Yuja Wang in Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3. Gustavo Gimeno leads Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 1 plus Next Generation commissions from Matthew-John Knights, Fjóla Evans and Luis Ramirez. Turn up by 1:45 p.m. on Sunday for a chamber mini-program including a trio of titled TSO musicians playing Erwin Schulhoff’s Concertino for flute, viola and double bass. The concerts are officially sold out but it does not hurt to check with the box office. Info here.

Luminato/Dragon’s Tale

Thursday June 15 at 8 p.m. (repeats Friday June 16 at 8 p.m., Saturday June 17 at 8 p.m. and Sunday June 18 at 8 p.m.). Harbourfront Centre Concert Stage (235 Queen’s Quay W.). Free.

Chan Ka Nin (music) and Mark Brownell (libretto) have created a then-and-now opera exploring “the rich and sometimes tense dynamics of first and second-generation immigrants” through an ancient Chinese fable and the journey of a modern Chinese-Canadian woman. Tapestry Opera’s Michael Hidetoshi does the directing. David Fallis conducts Choir 21 and Ensemble Soundstreams. This Soundstreams co-production is an outdoor show by the water. Info here.

